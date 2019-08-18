CNN’s Jake Tapper confronts Trump adviser Navarro with long list of experts calling him a disaster

In a highly contentious interview on CNN’s “State of the Union”, host Jake Tapper confronted Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Peter Navarro, with a seemingly endless list of economists, analysts and business publications who believe he and his economic advice have both been a disaster and that he is not being straight with the public.
After refusing multiple times to concede that President Donald Trump’s trade war — and accompanying tariffs — are having any effect on an economy that many financial prognosticators believe is headed towards a recession, Tapper confronted the White House adviser with the list of his critics — including the Wall Street Journal.
“I want to give you an opportunity to address the fact that you keep saying that China’s bearing all the [tariff] burden,” Tapper began. “That goes against what we’re hearing from researchers at Harvard, the University of Chicago, the International Monetary Fund, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, former Trump adviser Gary Cohn — who I know you have clashed with — and the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal which is conservative.”
“Economist after economist says you’re not being straight with the American people on who is bearing the burden of these tariffs. Why are all these people lying and you’re telling the truth?” the CNN host asked.
“All I would say to you is look at the data. There’s absolutely no evidence, no evidence whatsoever,” Navarro began before being interupted by the host who asked, “Did the study I told you about…” only to be cut off himself.
“There’s no evidence whatsoever that American consumers are bearing any of this,” Navarro exclaimed. “We know China is slashing prices. They’re slashing the value of the yuan. They’re hemorrhaging their manufacturing base. I’d be happy to look at some of those studies, but I can tell you this: this president is committed to standing up to China and getting a good deal for the American people.”
Addressing complaints from both White House officials and fans of Donald Trump that they are tired of hearing the president called a racist, "AM Joy" regular Tiffany Cross fired right back saying they better get used to it.
Following clips of White House adviser Stephen Miller attempting to explain the White House's policies on immigrants, the co-founder of The Beat DC stood up for labeling the president as a bogot.
"It's accurate, you have to call a thing a thing," she began. "I think that's part of the reason why we got here because in 2015, when he kicked off his campaign with a bunch of racist rhetoric, there was a hesitancy to call it out. And there was the first two years of his presidency when he introduced ridiculous white supremacist policies and would follow that up with additional racist rhetoric and we have an echo chamber of people repeating these things, so we have to call a thing a thing."
Editor’s note: Reports that President Donald Trump has urged aides to look into buying Greenland make us think of the last time the United States bought a major territory in the Arctic: the purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867. Two years ago, we asked William L. Iggiagruk Hensley, a visiting professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage, to write about that historic sale.
