‘Completely inconsistent with everything he’s ever said and done’: Trump’s teleprompter speech on mass shootings pilloried
In White House speech, president condemns racism, but not his own
The hashtag #WhiteSupremacistinChief trended nationwide on Monday morning as observers on social media reacted harshly to President Donald Trump’s televised remarks to the nation about a pair of mass shootings that occurred over the weekend. Critics pointed to the jarring disconnect between the content of Trump’s speech and the racism and violence he has stoked while in office.
“It’s like this speech was written in an alternative universe where none of the things Trump did over the last month happened,” tweeted HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic.
Trump delivered the speech—his first public appearance since the tragedies—Monday morning from the White House flanked by Vice President Mike Pence. “In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy,” Trump said.
“These sinister ideologies must be defeated,” he continued. “Hate has no place in America.”
The remarks—in which Trump also mistakenly referred to Toledo and advocated the death penalty—mark a shift from his tweet earlier in the morning placing place on media for contributing to mass shootings and mark a 180 from instances in which he’s stoked white nationalism at rallies, in speeches, and tweets, as well as with policies and his cabinet.
Many on social media were quick to pounce on the discrepancy.
Two and a half hours ago Donald Trump was blaming the media for the slaughter of Americans he’d inspired. Now he’s reading an empty speech decrying his entire worldview. He’ll probably get back to sowing seeds of destruction by the afternoon.
This is madness.
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) August 5, 2019
Trump condemns the role of racism, white supremacy and the internet in mass shootings.
Not mentioned: his own racism and white supremacy in person and on his Twitter feed.
Also blames video games, mental illness.
Not blamed: guns.https://t.co/XKYwsN5vUV
— Marina Fang (@marinafang) August 5, 2019
Donald Trump did not write any of this speech he’s reading right now. Everything he’s saying is completely inconsistent with everything he’s ever said and done as president.
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 5, 2019
Speaking to local Seattle news channel KING-TV, Washington Democrat Rep. Susan Delbene made similar observations, saying Trump “has been promoting a divisive culture, a hateful culture.”
Trump “has said racist and hateful things about members of our own communities, about immigrants,” Delbene said. “He has used divisive language, hateful language, so if he wants to make a difference too, he start right there and be the person who calls out hatred when it’s there as opposed to using hateful language himself.”
Breaking Banner
Trump infects his followers with a violence-inducing ‘sickness’: Yale psychiatrist
On Monday, Americans reeled after not one, but two, deadly mass shootings over the weekend, in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The Texas gun man's motives, posted to the website 8chan, seemed clearly inspired by the anti-immigrant rhetoric of Donald Trump.
Raw Story spoke with Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist and an expert on violence at Yale School of Medicine, about the link between Trump's violent rhetoric and the wide array of violent that seem to occur with daily frequency in the U.S.
Lee has helped launch a public health approach to global violence prevention as a consultant to the World Health Organization and other United Nations bodies since 2002. She is author of the textbook, “Violence: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Causes, Consequences, and Cures,” president of the World Mental Health Coalition, and editor of the New York Times bestseller, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.” She and her coauthors prepared a mental health analysis of the Mueller report and presented it in a national online town hall (for more information, visit: dangerouscase.org; you can also follow Lee on Twitter: @BandyXLee1).
Tumbling yuan, a new twist in US-China trade war
The yuan plummeted Monday to an eleven-year low versus the dollar, adding fuel to the China-US trade war.
The dollar soared to 7.0536 onshore yuan -- the Chinese currency's weakest level since 2008.
At the same time, the greenback surged to 7.1114 offshore yuan, China's more-freely traded currency.
- What Determines the Yuan's Level? -
Ordinarily, the yuan's exchange rate is determined by the currency's supply and demand, a result of factors including China's trade balance and the country's interest and inflation rates.
The yuan is not freely convertible and the government limits its movement against the US dollar to a two-percent range on either side of a central parity rate that the People's Bank of China sets each day to reflect market trends and control volatility.
Breaking Banner
White nationalist gunmen are a worldwide ‘contagion’ — like ISIS: Ex-FBI terrorism expert
White supremacist are drawing inspiration from one another to commit acts of terrorist violence, according to former FBI agent Clint Watts, mush the same way ISIS does.
A 21-year-old gunman who killed 20 and wounded dozens more in El Paso cited a manifesto written by the gunman who opened fire in March at a New Zealand mosque, which also inspired a California synagogue killer a month later, reported The Daily Beast.
Their hateful ideology is rooted in a conspiracy theory promoted in the 2011 book, "The Great Replacement," by French author Renaud Camus, who warned white people are being deliberately “replaced” through mass immigration with the assistance of liberal elites.