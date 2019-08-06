Quantcast
Connect with us

Confederate-lovers attempt to destroy a chocolate business – and it hilariously backfires

Published

1 min ago

on

Defenders of slavery suffered an embarrassing public defeat after their community turned out to not be as racist as they had assumed.

“A handful of people carrying flags have targeted Hillsborough for a few years in large part because of steps taken to limit Confederate flags and symbols in the county and towns, and a ban against divisive symbols like the Confederate battle flag in the Orange County Schools dress code. Some of the flag bearers are affiliated with the pro-Confederate group Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County,” The News & Observer reports.

The Confederacy seceded from America to preserve the institution of slavery. Over 800,000 United States armed forces service members died putting down their insurrection in the American Civil War.

“On July 27, Matthew Shepherd, who owns Matthew’s Chocolates, at 104 N. Churton St., encountered a pro-Confederate demonstration about 100 feet from his shop’s front door,” the newspaper reported. “As he walked past, rolling his eyes, one of them turned to him, saying, “boy in the pink shirt, why don’t you go back to your chocolate shop,” he said in an interview Monday.”

He told the newspaper he had also heard from customers worried about crossing the street while the Confederate protesters were there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said there was nothing they could do.

So Shepherd put up a sign outside his store reading, “Burn a Rebel Flag … Get a Free Chocolate!”

Police told Shepherd he shouldn’t put out the sign, but he did so anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supporters of the Confederacy posted a picture with the sign, posting it online.

“The sign went viral when three men with the Confederate group posted a photo of themselves behind the sign on social media, evoking angry responses nationwide and overwhelming the shop’s Facebook page and Yelp review site,” The News & Observer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shepherd told the paper he received “many, many death threats.”

But the community also rallied around Shephered.

Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action held a rally on Saturday in support of the store.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rally was a boon for business at Matthew’s Chocolates, where the line of customers stretched down the sidewalk. Supporters on both sides of Churton Street waved American and rainbow flags, listened to music, and chatted while holding up signs against hate,” the newspaper reported.

The outpouring from the community was so substantial that the store had to close on Sunday.

“We have sold out of everything! There is nothing to sell. No gelato, no chocolates,” the store posted on Facebook. “Thank you ALL for your support, it is overwhelming and I am touched by the love and support pouring in from all over the state.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell’s steady stream of blunders leaves Washington Post columnist perplexed

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is being accused of making everything worse. The senior Kentucky senator is up for reelection in 2020 and seems to be running on a campaign of meanness, violence and cruelty.

The Washington Post noted that the McConnell campaign has had two very high-profile missteps over the course of the last several days that have not only been public relations disasters but exposed a side of the senator that is escalating the most hostile and ugly parts of politics and government.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist tells white people to ‘get a grip’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

It's now been confirmed that the El Paso, Texas shooter was obsessed with Mexicans and immigrants.

A manifesto he posted to 8Chan ahead of his rampage rambled about Mexicans and the Wall, echoing President Donald Trump. A similar rage was evident in Charlottesville, Virginia, when white supremacists chanted "Jews will not replace us."

Writing in the Washington Post, the conservative columnist Max Boot instructs white people to stop freaking out about being "replaced," whether by immigrants, people of color or other ethnicities.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tomi Lahren gets torched for telling lifelong El Paso resident Beto O’Rourke he can’t tell Trump to stay away

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

Multiple public officials in El Paso have asked President Donald Trump to not come to their city in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in which the shooter echoed the president's rhetoric about immigrants "invading" the United States.

Trump-loving Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren on Tuesday hit back at critics of the president's plan to visit a grieving city, and she in particular targeted Democratic presidential hopeful and lifelong El Paso resident Beto O'Rourke as the object of her contempt.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image