Congressman blasts ‘narcissistic’ Trump: He ‘put himself and his politics above the needs’ of El Paso survivors
On Thursday, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) excoriated President Donald Trump on CNN for his handling of the aftermath of the El Paso mass shooting, accusing him of trying to score photo-ops and political points off of the tragedy.
“Let’s start with the president’s trip to El Paso,” said reporter Jim Acosta. “What does it say that so many patients wounded in that shooting did not want to meet with the president?”
“I think they’ve seen the president in action before,” said Quigley. “This isn’t about comforting. It wasn’t an empathetic, sympathetic trip. It was about the president, our narcissistic leader, unfortunately, who put himself and his politics above the needs of those who suffered so miserably in the last few days.”
“As you were seeing there, he was fuming he didn’t get credit for his visit yesterday,” continued Acosta. “How does that reflect on his leadership in times like these?”
“You know, I think a true leader would not want a camera anywhere near his activities there, and talking to these individuals one on one,” said Quigley. “I wouldn’t even want to talk about it after the fact. These are private moments that mean so much to those who have suffered. The fact he doesn’t understand that really reflects on his lack of leadership.”
Watch below:
CNN
