Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative pounds Trump into the ground for pushing nutty Epstein conspiracy theories

Published

57 mins ago

on

Following a weekend where Donald Trump helped to promote a conspiracy theory that points the finger at Hillary and Bill Clinton successfully ordering the death of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a columnist for the conservative Bulwark dropped a hammer on the president for sinking to that level — even though it is nothing new for the president.

According to Andrew Egger, Trump has a long history of rumor-mongering and this the Killer Hillary slur is just the latest chapter.

“Pizzagate. Wealthy Jewish families controlling the weather. QAnon. Seth Rich’s murder. In our current moment of rampant political paranoia and institutional suspicion, conspiracy theories have become as outrageous as they are easy to debunk,” he wrote. “But then along comes the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a story seemingly plucked from the depths of some internet fever swamp.”

Noting that conservative Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) had a perfectly appropriate response to the announcement Epstein’s death while in federal care, writing “heads must roll,” and Attorney General Bill Barr called the news “appalling,” Eggers scorched Trump for his wildly inappropriate response.

“Neither Sasse’s nor Barr’s response to the Epstein news is designed to fan the flames of baseless speculation. But they suggest that the two men have reached a similar conclusion about the story,” he wrote. “Donald Trump—who, it is worth noting, is president of the United States—took a somewhat different approach. As far as Trump’s concerned, there’s no need for a bunch of furrowed-brow investigations into Epstein’s death: It’s obvious to anyone with a brain that the Clintons had him murdered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The world, as Donald Trump sees it, is simple,” he accused. “Whatever happens, the correct explanation for it is not which explanation is likeliest or most supported by the evidence, but whichever one is best for him or worse for his enemies. This outlook is helpful for a few things: sowing national chaos and confusion, whipping up his supporters, demoralizing his enemies. Perhaps if you asked him, Trump could name yet more benefits.”

“You know what that outlook’s bad for, though? Actually getting to the bottom of what happened to Epstein, and ensuring such an egregious miscarriage of justice never happens again. Unlike Barr and Sasse, Trump hasn’t bothered to call for an investigation. After all, why look into what everybody already knows?” he sarcastically concluded.

You can read the whole piece here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Indicted GOP congressman denies he knows the ‘friend’ making white power sign in campaign account photo

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

On Monday, Roll Call reported that Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) is denying that he knows a man who was flashing a "white power" sign in an official Fourth of July campaign photo.

His campaign initially claimed that the man, Kris Wyrick, was a "stranger in the crowd" after deleting the Facebook and Twitter images of him posing next to Hunter holding up the "OK" sign, which white nationalists have appropriated because the three upright fingers next to the joined index and thumb vaguely resemble the letters "WP" for "white power."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hamptons Trump supporters whine that their neighbors treat them like they ‘have a disease’

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

Supporters of President Donald Trump who live in the wealthy Hamptons in New York bitterly complained to the New York Post over the weekend that they can't openly declare their allegiance to the president over fears of reprisals and boycotts to their businesses.

One boutique owner from Southampton told the Post, for example, that Hamptons Trump fans have to remain "in the closet" because "it's like you have this disease and people want to run away from you."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative pounds Trump into the ground for pushing nutty Epstein conspiracy theories

Published

56 mins ago

on

August 12, 2019

By

Following a weekend where Donald Trump helped to promote a conspiracy theory that points the finger at Hillary and Bill Clinton successfully ordering the death of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a columnist for the conservative Bulwark dropped a hammer on the president for sinking to that level -- even though it is nothing new for the president.

According to Andrew Egger, Trump has a long history of rumor-mongering and this the Killer Hillary slur is just the latest chapter.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image