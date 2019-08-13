Conspiracy theorists gathering with QAnon and Trump’s wackiest supporters to raise money for Mike Flynn defense

Conspiracy theorists are organizing a conference to raise money for former Trump administration National Security Advisor Mike Flynn’s legal defense fund, Mother Jones reported Tuesday.
“The event is being organized by Rich Granville, the CEO of Yippy, Inc, who has a Twitter feed littered with references to QAnon, a conspiracy theory centered around the notion that Trump is secretly taking down an international ring of pedophiles that includes high-ranking Democrats,” the magazine reported. “QAnon supporters believe that an anonymous person known as Q is dropping online clues about this supposed clandestine operation. The web page for Granville’s conference prominently features an American flag festooned with a Q.”
The website for the conference includes a picture of the United States flag with the 50 stars representing each state replaced with 13 stars arranged to form a “Q.”
Digital Soldiers Conference (screengrab)
“America is on the verge of a digital civil war. Unlike the battle for individual freedom of the late 19th century, this is not a war against brave men in uniform but cowards in cubicles deciding for us what is healthy conversation — their weapons of war: censorship and suppression,” the website argued. “The battle is joined. Victory will be ours.”
Speakers at the conference include right-wing podcaster Bill Mitchell, whose fans are livid after he solicited $15,000 to move to Washington, DC — and then moved to Miami.
Joy Villa and Dr. Gina Loudon are also scheduled to speak, along with Ivan Raiklin, Doug Giles, Derrick Gradenigo and Rich Granville.
Digital Soldiers Conference speakers (screengrab)
In an interview with Mother Jones, Granville denied the Qanon flag graphic was a deliberate QAnon reference.
“It does look like Q, but there is no reference to QAnon anywhere on that site,” Granville said.
But he did admit he personally believe in Qanon.
“Do I think it’s good for America? Absolutely,” he said. “Do I think it’s a conspiracy theory? I doubt that,” he argued.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won't find mainstream media bias here. We're not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
