‘Crashing the economy to own the libs’: Marco Rubio torn to bits for backing Trump’s ‘painful’ trade war

Amid growing backlash to President Donald Trump’s trade war from many American farmers, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) spoke up in favor of the president Tuesday — and was immediately raked over the coals.

Writing on Twitter, the senator acknowledged that the trade war is “sometimes painful” but said that it “must be done” to balance out the trade relationship between the United States and China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our own policy failures combined with unfair Chinese practices created a dangerous imbalance in the U.S.-#China commercial relationship. Bringing equilibrium to the relationship will be disruptive & sometimes painful. But it must happen. https://t.co/4aXy90cGf9 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 27, 2019

Rubio did seem to say that the president had erred in taking on China alone while also isolating longtime American allies by fighting with them over trade as well, but he concluded by saying that “[The president and his administration] deserve credit for being first ones in 3 decades to forcefully confront our dangerous economic,security & geopolitical problem with China.”

Many of Rubio’s followers, however, were not buying his latest spin, and many pointed out that wealthy people like him are the least likely to get squeezed economically by a slowing or contracting economy.

Check out some of the reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

How come middle class and disadvantaged Americans must always be the ones to feel the pain? Repeal #taxscam before you stick it to the working class once more. — Peter (@BurgerDogBoy) August 27, 2019

Crashing the economy to own the libs! – GOP economic plan — Your Ad Here (@StaricekRussell) August 27, 2019

So now you have your GOP talking points. I thought trade wars were easy?? Now we have to feel the pain? — davidbrolin (@davidb813) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Farm bankruptcies are up 13%. It’s more than a little pain. https://t.co/HHvPrzF2FE — *Trolls Muted* (@TEZNYC) August 27, 2019

Putting farmers into bankruptcy for Donald Trump. — NICKinNOVA (@NICKinNOVA) August 27, 2019

Let me know when it's painful for you rich a-holes in the Senate. Raise taxes on the rich and give it to the people being hurt by the trade war, if it means that much to you. — lauralouisiana (@llauralouisiana) August 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

What's your net worth again — bias wrecker (@outofideas4anam) August 27, 2019

GOP 2020. Deal with the Pain. — RINO with Horns (@RINOwithHorns) August 27, 2019