‘Criminal returns to the scene of his crimes’: Trump torched for announcing El Paso visit

President Donald Trump officially announced on Tuesday that he would be traveling to El Paso, Texas on Wednesday in the wake of the white supremacist terrorist attack on the border city.

“Will be going to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, tomorrow to meet with first responders, law enforcement, and some of the victims of the terrible shootings,” Trump tweeted.

The announcement of the trip drew immediate condemnation, as local leaders had asked Trump to stay away.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), who represents El Paso in Congress, told MSNBC on Monday that Trump isn’t welcome in El Paso until he apologizes for his racism and takes back his words.

“The president has used the words in the clips that you’ve shown that have caused a tremendous amount of pain and that have fueled violence. Those words are still hanging out there. He needs to recognize his role. He needs to recognize that those words have power. He needs to apologize, and he needs to take them back,” Escobar demanded.

“You know, we were told by law enforcement earlier that we have to be concerned about copycat acts of violence. It would go a long way for the president to say, ‘I used racist language, I used words that dehumanized people and I was wrong and I take them back.’ Only after he does that should he be welcomed into our community,” she explained.

Former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said the shooter did exactly what Trump wanted.

And city officials don’t want Trump either, considering Trump’s re-election campaign still owes the El Paso $470,000 in unpaid bills from a campaign rally where he stoked racism in the community.

Politicians weren’t the only people outraged by Trump’s trip, here’s some of what others were saying:

Go back to the golf course instead. They’ve been through enough. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 6, 2019

The victims of Dayton and El Paso are traumatized enough. DO NOT VISIT! — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) August 6, 2019

Wow. This will be the second White Nationalist bigot to visit El Paso in just one week. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 6, 2019

It is a sad day in America when you worry a visit by the sitting president might further traumatize communities already shaken to their cores. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 6, 2019

you're not welcome there — Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) August 6, 2019

Are you going to pay the $470,000 you still owe the city of El Paso from February, money which was used to protect you and your MAGA rally attendees? — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 6, 2019

We DON'T WANT YOU HERE IN TEXAS! YOU ARE THE REASON THESE PEOPLE WERE KILLED! — Randy Ferrell🍑🆘️ #VetsResistSquadron (@rpdandy) August 6, 2019

"Donald Trump has done more than any politician in living memory to fan the flames of ethnic and racial antipathy and nurture a culture of bigotry," writes @Peter_Wehner: https://t.co/rZjMk20SVv — Holly Lee (@LeeHolly81) August 6, 2019

Are you also going to Toledo?https://t.co/dIXUof1AuF — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 6, 2019

So are you really gonna ignore the victims of the tragedy in TOLEDO?? — Paul Lee Ticks (@PaulLeeTicks) August 6, 2019

While you're there, apologize to the victims' families for your role in the murders. pic.twitter.com/ejhWlnAHTH — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) August 6, 2019

Be sure to tell the victims how you were playing golf and attending parties during the shootings. 😳 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 6, 2019

Will you pay back the money you owe for your rally in El Paso? — 🦉Marie-Caroline🐈 (@NoWay7790) August 6, 2019

Please stay away from #ElPaso. They don't want you there. You can visit Toledo. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 6, 2019

be sure to make it all about yourself, you useless grandstanding hood ornament, because what's most important is that everyone understands that the real victim is you — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 6, 2019

Oh, for God's Sake! Please leave El Paso alone – they don't want you there! — Joanie Reb – Nevertheless, She Persisted (@JoanieReb) August 6, 2019

Why?

They don't want you there.

WHY would you go somewhere you are NOT WELCOME.

Manners 101. — Mojack (@MojackMarine) August 6, 2019

You really know how to torture your victims. https://t.co/uMhbX4G4xT — Aaron (@TheSarcasmShow) August 6, 2019

criminal returns to the scene of his crimes https://t.co/qa3tT9S3bB — Bialy&Bloom (@lisarpepper) August 6, 2019

Haven't the people of Dayton & El Paso suffered enough? https://t.co/A2FdBduS5N — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) August 6, 2019

