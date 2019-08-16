Danish media buries Trump’s ‘complete catastrophe’ plan to buy Greenland: ‘He shoots himself in the foot’

President Donald Trump is reportedly very interested in buying Greenland from the Danish government — and Copenhagen-based newspaper Berlingske is having a field day mocking him over it.
In the wake of a Wall Street Journal report about the president instructing his advisers to come up with a way to buy Greenland from Denmark, the Danish publication has written multiple articles deriding the president for believing its government will be eager to hand him such a massive piece of territory.
One piece in Berlingske, for example, talked with multiple experts about the feasibility of buying Greenland and was headlined, “Eksperter om Trumps forslag: Han skyder sig selv i foden,” which roughly translates to, “Experts on Trump’s proposal: He shoots himself in the foot.”
The paper’s leading editorial of the day, meanwhile, is titled “Nej, Donald Trump kan ikke bare købe Grønland, men…” — or “No, Donald Trump can’t just buy Greenland, but…” — and it included references to Trump’s “circus” presidency.
Another article on the Trump-Greenland plan measured the Danish Parliament’s reaction the news and found that lawmakers believed it to be “crazy, awful, insecure, absurd.”
And an article discussing Americans’ reaction to the Trump-Greenland news was simply headlined, “Amerikanere måber over Trumps ønske om at købe Grønland: ‘Det er en komplet katastrofe,'” which translates to “Americans speak out on Trump’s desire to by Greenland: ‘It’s a complete catastrophe.'”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.