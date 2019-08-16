Quantcast
Connect with us

Danish media buries Trump’s ‘complete catastrophe’ plan to buy Greenland: ‘He shoots himself in the foot’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is reportedly very interested in buying Greenland from the Danish government — and Copenhagen-based newspaper Berlingske is having a field day mocking him over it.

In the wake of a Wall Street Journal report about the president instructing his advisers to come up with a way to buy Greenland from Denmark, the Danish publication has written multiple articles deriding the president for believing its government will be eager to hand him such a massive piece of territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

One piece in Berlingske, for example, talked with multiple experts about the feasibility of buying Greenland and was headlined, “Eksperter om Trumps forslag: Han skyder sig selv i foden,” which roughly translates to, “Experts on Trump’s proposal: He shoots himself in the foot.”

The paper’s leading editorial of the day, meanwhile, is titled “Nej, Donald Trump kan ikke bare købe Grønland, men…” — or “No, Donald Trump can’t just buy Greenland, but…” — and it included references to Trump’s “circus” presidency.

Another article on the Trump-Greenland plan measured the Danish Parliament’s reaction the news and found that lawmakers believed it to be “crazy, awful, insecure, absurd.”

And an article discussing Americans’ reaction to the Trump-Greenland news was simply headlined, “Amerikanere måber over Trumps ønske om at købe Grønland: ‘Det er en komplet katastrofe,'” which translates to “Americans speak out on Trump’s desire to by Greenland: ‘It’s a complete catastrophe.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NRA busted for spending tens of thousands on hair stylists and make-up for Wayne LaPierre’s wife

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

As part of their investigative series on the finances of the embattled National Rifle Association, the Daily Beast is now reporting that the guns rights organization has been paying thousands of dollars to pamper the wife of CEO Chief Executive and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre.

According to the Beast, "The NRA spent tens of thousands of dollars bringing hair and makeup artists around the country for the wife of its CEO," which also included, "plane flights and luxury hotel stays for the stylists."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Paranoid Trump is convinced the media is trying to create a recession to bring him down: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

A new report from The Daily Beast claims that President Donald Trump fears that his enemies in the news media will intentionally drive the economy into a recession just to get him out of office in 2020.

According to one source who is described as someone who has "spoken to Trump about recessions since 2017," the president believes that any coming recession will be solely driven by the media reporting bad economic numbers rather than anything to do with the fundamentals of the economy.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Marco Rubio raked over the coals for posting Bible quote that warns against associating with ‘the wrathful’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Friday posted one of his regular Bible quotes on Twitter, and he once again found himself getting raked over the coals by his followers because the quote bore direct relevance to the senator's relationship with President Donald Trump.

"Do not be friendly with hotheads, nor associate with the wrathful, Lest you learn their ways, and become ensnared," Rubio wrote, quoting from the Bible verse Proverbs 22:24-25.

Do not be friendly with hotheads,nor associate with the wrathful,Lest you learn their ways,and become ensnared.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image