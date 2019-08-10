Deadly typhoon hits eastern China, one million evacuated
At least 13 people were killed and 16 others missing as Typhoon Lekima lashed eastern China Saturday, downing thousands of trees and forcing more than a million people from their homes.
Waves several metres high hit the coastline as the storm made landfall in Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai.
Thirteen people were killed and 16 missing in a landslide triggered by torrential rainsbrought by the storm, national television reported.
The tragedy occurred in the municipality of Wenzhou, around 400 kilometres (250 miles) south of Shanghai, CCTV said.
1,500-year-old town of Linhai has been overwhelmed by flood as Typhoon #Lekima makes landfall in east China pic.twitter.com/EA75yhJvwM
— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 10, 2019
“Torrential rains caused a landslide on a mountain that blocked a river below,” it said.
The resulting “dam” created a lake which swept downstream when it burst.
More than a million people were evacuated from their homes ahead of the storm, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Some 110,000 people were housed in shelters.
The monster storm made landfall in the early hours in Wenling City, packing winds of 187 kilometers per hour (116 miles per hour), and was expected to churn up the east coast towards Shanghai, Xinhua added.
Footage broadcast on CCTV showed a torrent of muddy water surging through the streets and emergency workers rescuing a man trapped under rubble and fallen trees.
One street in Yueqing city, part of Wenzhou, was shown completely flooded.
China issued a red alert as the storm approached on Friday, before downgrading the level to orange as winds eased on Saturday morning.
Lekima has been downgraded from a super typhoon to a typhoon as it headed northwards inland.
More heavy rain was forecast for the Shanghai area and the neighboring provinces of Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, with authorities warning of possible flash floods, mudslides and landslides caused by the downpours.
In Zhejiang province alone, nearly 300 flights were cancelled, and ferry and rail services were suspended as a precaution.
Around 300,000 people were relocated in Shanghai, where the high-speed maglev train that links the city to one of its airports was suspended.
Shanghai Disneyland was also closed for the first time since the amusement park opened in 2016.
Lekima had earlier swept past the northern tip of Taiwan on Friday, where nine people were injured, thousands of homes lost power temporarily and more than 500 flights were cancelled.
Last September, Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into mainland China where authorities evacuated more than two million people, after it left a trail of destruction in Hong Kong and Macau and killed at least 59 people in the northern Philippines.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Breaking Banner
Conservatives are cheering a victory for a ‘good guy with a gun’ — but the real story is actually a strong case against the Second Amendment
Conservatives have quickly rallied around a story that, they say, proves their oft-repeated claim that we need more "good guys with guns" to stop the "bad guys with guns."
But as should be obvious, the good guy/bad guy hypothesis is simplistic and childish. And indeed, the story that sites such as National Review, Town Hall, and the Daily Wire are celebrating is much murkier than they would like you to think. It's not clear who the "good guy" and the "bad guy" in the story is. And in fact, the incident in question provides strong evidence for the belief that Second Amendment boosterism is itself quite a dangerous force.
Trump says North Korea’s Kim wants to resume nuclear talks
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to resume denuclearization talks after US-South Korean war games end.
Trump tweeted that in a letter to him, Kim apologized for a recent spate of missile tests, the latest of which came at daybreak Saturday Korean time, and said they were to protest these joint military drills.
Trump said he looks "forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!"
"In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over," Trump wrote.
2020 Election
It’s not just women — Trump is losing another key demographic that could kill his 2020 hopes: WSJ
Much ink has been spilled about the decline of the Republican Party's support among women. The GOP lost the female vote in the 2018 midterm elections by 19 points, and President Donald Trump all but certain to lose that demographic once again in the 2020 presidential election.
But according to the Wall Street Journal, women are not the only major voting bloc that Trump has to worry about. He is also slipping among senior citizens.