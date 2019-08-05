Dem lawmaker explodes with rage at ‘heartless’ Trump for not taking responsibility for his racist rhetoric

Even though President Donald Trump condemned white nationalism during his speech on mass shootings on Monday morning, he just last month fanned the flames of racism by telling four Congresswomen of color to “go back” to their home countries even though they are all American citizens.

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) appeared on CNN Monday and said that Trump’s words speaking out against white nationalism rang hollow given that his entire political career has been fueled by race baiting.

“This is the president who began his campaign by saying Mexicans are murders, rapists, drug dealers, we need to get rid of them,” said Gutiérrez, who is of Puerto Rican descent. “This is a president of the United States who calls people like me who come to the United States of America ‘breeders,’ ‘animals.'”

Gutiérrez then hammered Trump for not acknowledging his own role in spreading hatred toward minorities.

“He has no self-examination today in his comments!” he shouted. “He said those who are prejudiced… are heartless, don’t have a heart, don’t have a soul. Well, Mr. President, by your own words you are heartless and soulless! You have been the propaganda chief of hatred here in the United States!”

Watch the video below.