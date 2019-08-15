‘Democrats could use the Greenland senators’: Internet mocks Trump for his latest harebrained scheme
On Thursday, news broke that President Donald Trump asked his White House counsel to study the feasibility of purchasing Greenland from the Kingdom of Denmark.
It is a typically Trumpian grandiose idea that he reportedly got from hearing his aides discussing Greenland’s strategic military importance — and it’s not even necessary because we already have a defense treaty with Denmark that lets us run missile defense bases on the island.
Trump’s idea was quickly mocked by social media:
Greenland in 10 years. pic.twitter.com/akqWowauyu
— jon gabriel (@exjon) August 15, 2019
Remember when a drunk guy wrote to Denmark and asked if he could have Greenland, and Denmark replied.
(cc @realDonaldTrump)https://t.co/6r74STHBI2 pic.twitter.com/gRAoiMpm1B
— Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) August 15, 2019
Uh, we should definitely buy Greenland. Have any of you looked at a map? It’s like, gigantic. It’s bigger than freaking Africa. pic.twitter.com/bfRw8VQHQ2
— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 15, 2019
Vexing that Greenland will get its two senators before the District of Columbia does
— David Frum (@davidfrum) August 15, 2019
Frankly, Democrats could use the Greenland senators and should get on board this plan.
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 15, 2019
Can’t wait to hear President Cat Food Brain talk about buying Greenland:
“Nobody knew how green this Greenland place was until I said, hey, look how green it is. Lots of grass but no ice. Iceland has all the ice. I mean, if global warming is real why is Greenland so green?”
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 15, 2019
“I wanna buy Greenland” pic.twitter.com/txyAo7pkxR
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 15, 2019
IT’S CALLED GREENLAND BUT IT’S ACTUALLY COVERED IN ICE, UNLIKE ICELAND WHICH IS ACTUALLY VERY GREEN. ANYWAY, I’M GOING TO BUY IT pic.twitter.com/sD8apRzUb0
— Julia (@JuliaEckardt) August 15, 2019
You people will make fun of it, but if we got Greenland, we’d have Russia surrounded from the east and the north pic.twitter.com/1cXinufEMc
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 15, 2019