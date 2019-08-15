Quantcast
‘Democrats could use the Greenland senators’: Internet mocks Trump for his latest harebrained scheme

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, news broke that President Donald Trump asked his White House counsel to study the feasibility of purchasing Greenland from the Kingdom of Denmark.

It is a typically Trumpian grandiose idea that he reportedly got from hearing his aides discussing Greenland’s strategic military importance — and it’s not even necessary because we already have a defense treaty with Denmark that lets us run missile defense bases on the island.

Trump’s idea was quickly mocked by social media:

