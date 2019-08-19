Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats have a plan to weaponize Trump’s Twitter freakouts — and turn his base against him

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Democratic strategists appear to have found a way to take one of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his rampant tweeting to his fans to keep them fired up — and turn it into a campaign issue that strips away some of those same followers.

Taking aim at Trump’s tweets that often dictate the news cycles while also floating policy trial balloons, Democrats hope to match Trump’s words with his accomplishments to show that he is all talk — and no action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two months ago, the Center for American Progress commissioned the firm Civis to test messaging that framed Trump not as corrupt or unethical but as ‘ineffective’—and to attribute that ineffectiveness to his being absorbed by his Twitter feed,” the Beast reports. “The results were notable. Of the six messages tested on Trump, the idea that he was “more focused on his Twitter account than on delivering on his promises” was the only one that consistently moved the vote towards Democrats, including among Obama-Trump voters.”

According to the report, Democrats are already pushing that line.

“Those who have worked on the messaging say that going after Trump for being a racist and for being distracted by Twitter to the point of ineffectiveness is not an either-or,” the report continues. “But, they argue, the former comes with the risk of turning off his supporters by suggesting that they are comfortable with his worst traits, while the latter emphasizes a characteristic of Trump that virtually no one finds flattering. ”

According to CAP’s Navin Nayak, “I think only the hardest core Trump believers think he should spend more time on Twitter. But that is the reality of his presidency. For better or worse people think he spends most of his time on Twitter and the way he engages on it is mostly negative. Juxtaposing that becomes a very powerful way of underscoring how he has not accomplished anything economically for the American people. Going after that is an effective way of attacking Trump without impugning the motives of anyone who voted for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An additional study also found that, “… on a number of issues, a large swath of voters didn’t believe Trump had kept or was working to keep his campaign promises. But it was when respondents were asked why they believe the president was falling short on those promises that things got interesting. Fifty percent of voters felt like he wasn’t keeping his promises because he was getting ‘distracted by other unimportant priorities like petty disagreements and Twitter,’ including 65 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Independents. It was the highest polling response. Forty-four percent said that Trump ‘never intended to keep’ his promises, but just 35 percent of Independents said they felt that way. ”

According to Nayak, “This is where Democrats have a huge opportunity. The thing everyone hears about Donald Trump more than anything else is that he is on Twitter all day. That’s what they hear. If they want to know what he is doing all day that’s what they hear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here (subscription required).

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump freezes out longtime friend over alleged inauguration scams: ‘The president doesn’t get any of that money’

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

One of President Donald Trump's longest true friends is Los Angeles-based private equity real estate investor Tom Barrack. Their relationship goes back decades, with Barrack helping Trump sell New York's Plaza Hotel in the 1980s, pitching in to fund Trump's father's funeral, and serving as chairman of Trump's inaugural committee.

It is this last point, according to Politico, that has reportedly wrecked the two men's friendship and caused Trump to cut Barrack out of his inner circle.

Federal prosecutors are looking into how funds from the Trump inaugural fund may have been misspent or used to sell favors or influence in the fledgling Trump White House. Barrack has also come under scrutiny for pushing the Trump administration to approve a nuclear power expansion in Saudi Arabia that would have benefited his own businesses.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘puppet master’ Stephen Miller: 21 things you need to know

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Even among the right-wing ideologues doing the actual presidenting in this administration, Stephen Miller stands out for the copious amounts of Kool-Aid he mainlines. Speaking to the New York Times, a Trump team colleague described Miller as “fiercely loyal” to the president, “a true believer in every sense of the word.” Though he joined the campaign in its early days, penning many of the apocalyptic speeches that won fear-drunk Republican hearts and minds, Miller recently got a lot more visibility after a string of television appearances in defense of the Muslim ban. At each stop, Miller showed a flair for the dramatic: he lied, he dodged, he put on his best tyrant’s voice and proclaimed the executive branch above the law. It seemed contrived and forced, like a politically precocious, weasley teenager’s idea of how to command a crowd. According to those who know Miller’s history, that’s not so far off the mark.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Watch: Trump bluntly busted by FEC chair for pushing phony voter fraud accusations

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN on Monday morning, the head of the Federal Election Commission had harsh words for President Donald Trump for continuing to push election fraud accusations, saying their investigation found absolutely no evidence to back up the president's claims.

Speaking with host John Berman, Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat who had been nominated in President George W. Bush's administration, got right to the point.

"Facts matter," Weintraub said of the president's accusations that he continues to repeat at his rallies. "And people of America need to be able to believe what their leaders tell them. It is damaging to our democracy to spread information that as you yourself just described as baseless."

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image