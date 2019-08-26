Dems will benefit from Joe Walsh acting like a ‘Rottweiler biting Trump’s corpulent ass’: columnist
In his column for the Daily Beast, longtime political commentator Michael Tomasky admitted that former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh stands no chance of unseating Donald Trump as the Republican party’s 2020 presidential candidate — but that his upstart campaign may drive a wedge between the president and wavering GOP voters.
As Tomasky explains it, “On the one hand, Walsh is obviously not going to win the Republican nomination for president. He served a mere one term in Congress. He may not raise much money and thus may not be able to run anything like a conventional campaign.”
However there is an upside, he suggests.
“More recently, he [Walsh] has been a Rottweiler biting Trump’s corpulent ass,” he wrote. “I’m sure you’ve seen some of his tweets over the years. They’re vicious. So the guy ain’t afraid. And though he’s a pretty rabid right-winger, most of his tweets about Trump read as if they could have been written by anybody with politics more like mine—they’re almost entirely about what a lying, unprincipled hulk of condemned meat Trump is.”
Noting Walsh “has a large Twitter following (207,000) and a nationally syndicated radio show,” Tomasky said he could make a difference by inflicting additional damage on Trump from the right as Democrats slam the president from the left.
Quoting Walsh saying of Trump, “I’m running because he’s unfit; somebody needs to step up and there needs to be an alternative. The country is sick of this guy’s tantrum—he’s a child,” the liberal columnist speculated some conservative voters likely agree.
“Ah, but you say, Republicans don’t want to hear that. To which I say, well, most of them don’t, true,” he wrote. “But I’ve noticed something interesting happening lately. Trump’s numbers among even Republicans are starting to drop, a little. That is something to watch—and it, combined with feral attacks from a primary opponent who, every time Trump lies, will stand up and say ‘that’s a lie,’ and who will be speaking directly to Republican voters about why it’s a disgrace to have Donald Trump in the White House, could actually add up to something.”
Crunching the numbers, Tomasky suggested a possible outcome in the 202o election.
“So let’s say 28 percent of registered voters are Republican. Twenty-eight percent of 175 million is basically 50 million. Okay, now let’s say by election time, Trump is at 80 percent among Republicans. Well, 20 percent of 50 million is 10 million. That means that 10 million Republicans can maybe be persuaded to vote against the man. Or to withhold their support from him and stay home,” he wrote before adding, “Given how close the vote totals were in 2016 in a number of states, these 10 million could make an enormous difference.”
“So 80-percent support in a president’s own political party may sound high at first glance, but it’s not. It’s shaky territory. I’m not saying Trump is there quite yet. But there are encouraging signs that he’s headed in that direction. And Walsh obviously wants to take him there and doesn’t care if he costs Trump the White House and maybe even hopes he does,” he concluded.
You can read the whole piece here — subscription required.
2020 Election
GOP facing a ‘political tsunami’ in 2020 if they don’t dump Trump now: Morning Joe panel
A "Morning Joe" interview with former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) -- nnounced a primary challenge against President Donald Trump -- turned into a discussion on the Republican party's prospects in 2020 if the increasingly unpopular Trump remains at the top of the ticket.
With underdog Walsh making his pitch to unseat Trump as the GOP's nominee, saying, "He's unqualified, he is unfit, he's a child, he's reckless, he's erratic, he's a narcissist, he's mean, he's cruel and he lies every time he opens his mouth," he then made the case that GOP is in big trouble.
"If he's our nominee in 2020, the Republican Party is going to get spanked because young people don't like Trump, women don't like Trump and people who live in the suburbs don't like Trump," Walsh explained. "I heard you earlier, Joe, the Republican Party right now is at a real crossroads and because of Trump they're in trouble."
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders calls out Mitch McConnell for ignoring protesting coal miners and blocking $15 minimum wage
"I say to Senator McConnell: Stop worrying about your billionaire friends, they're doing just fine. Start worrying about the working families of your state and around this country."
Hours after rallying with striking AT&T workers in Louisville, Kentucky, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday used his visit to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home state to blast the Republican for refusing to allow a vote on legislation to raise the minimum wage and turning his back on laid off coal miners protesting over lack of pay.
2020 Election
New poll shows ‘deep and boiling anger’ towards political establishment still widespread
More than half of respondents also said race relations are worsening under Trump and that they feel "anxious and uncertain" because of the economy
If you're feeling anger the political system being rigged to benefit those at the top, a new poll reveals you're far from alone.
Released Sunday, the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that 70 percent of Americans said they felt "angry because our political system seems to only be working for the insiders with money and power." That figure, based on polling conducted Aug. 10-14, is barely different from the 69 percent who said they felt that way in an October 2015 poll.