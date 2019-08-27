#DesculpaBrigitte: Brazilians apologize for Bolsonaro’s remarks about French first lady Brigitte Macron
Brazilians took to social media on Tuesday to apologize for their president, Jair Bolsonaro, after he insulted the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron with whom he has a continuing diplomatic spat.
A Bolsonaro supporter posted a Facebook message that compared Brigitte Macron’s appearance unfavourably to that of Brazil’s first lady.
“Now do you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?” he wrote next to a picture of Brigitte Macron, 66, who is 29 years older than Bolsonaro’s wife Michelle Bolsonaro, 37.
“Do not humiliate the guy, ha ha,” Bolsonaro replied, in a comment widely criticised as sexist.
Asked at a press conference Monday about the remarks, Macron called them “extraordinarily rude“.
“It’s sad, but it’s sad most of all for him and for the Brazilians,” he said.
“I think Brazilian women will probably be ashamed to read that from their president,” Macron added.
>> Macron calls out Bolsonaro’s ‘rude’ insults against wife Brigitte
“I think that Brazilians, who are a great people, will probably be ashamed to see this behaviour.”
Offering his own dig at the populist Brazilian, Macron said: “As I feel friendship and respect towards the Brazilian people, I hope that they will soon have a president who behaves properly.”
And it appears many Brazilians feel the same. Some took to Twitter on Tuesday to express their dismay at their president’s comments using the hashtag #DesculpaBrigitte (Sorry, Brigitte).
“Sorry about our president, he’s a idiot. #DesculpaBrigitte,” wrote one, in English.
Sorry about our president, he’s a idiot. #DesculpaBrigitte
— Alana (@alananevves) August 27, 2019
Some emphasized that Bolsonaro did not speak for them and was not representative of the Brazilian spirit.
@EmanuelMacron this stupid presidente doesn’t represent all brasilian people . We are very shamed ! #DesculpaBrigitte
— claudia almada (@cacamacedolem) August 27, 2019
Others were full of praise for France’s first lady and expressed embarrassment at Bolsonaro’s comments.
Forgive us Lady Macron, first I don’t speak French (I would love to), second I didn’t vote to him and I’m actually crying for everything. You’re an amazing woman and your husband is a marvellous man. 😭💔#DesculpaBrigitte #PardonnevousBrigitte @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/CsLQuoTFxu
— Roberta Trevisan (@rtms1988) August 26, 2019
#PardonBrigitte #DesculpaBrigitte
Keep doing your AMAZING job first lady! Your actions are so necessary to the french people. As brazilian woman i feel ashamed to be represented by such vil and mean person! All my deepest respect to you and your contry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PSFZgx6nvT
— Marina B🌹🇧🇷 (@MariaBo47650109) August 27, 2019
Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho, famed author of The Alchemist, went as far as to make a video in which he apologizes for Bolsonaro in French.
“This is a sad video to apologize to my French friends for the crisis, the hysteria, of Bolsonaro toward France, the French president and the French first lady,” he said by way of introduction.
Au peuple français pic.twitter.com/MWGG1koMbx
— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) August 26, 2019
Some made their own unflattering comparisons between Bolsonaro and Macron.
A única comparação que deveria ter sido feita:
Pão Francês / Pão que o diabo amassou 🤣#DesculpaBrigitte pic.twitter.com/uO3cUvz8dr
— Bibis Pereira (@fabiana0biana) August 27, 2019
Or even likened Bolsonaro to SpongeBob SquarePants, a cartoon of a yellow sponge who lives in a pineapple under the Pacific Ocean.
same energy#DesculpaBrigitte pic.twitter.com/KaAm6O3PDR
— girafa amazonense (@henrivilson) August 26, 2019
Others pointed out the hypocrisy of a young man being ridiculed for having an older wife.
“Isn’t it funny how older men think it’s OK to have a good looking young wife, but think it’s terrible for an older woman to have a good looking younger husband.”
Isn’t it funny how older men think it’s OK to have a good looking young wife, but think it’s terrible for an older woman to have a good looking younger husband. #DesculpaBrigitte pic.twitter.com/zntOi4cd82
— Angie Fay bending that curve (@lifelearner47) August 27, 2019
News of the tweets has apparently reached Brigitte Macron, who is said to be touched by the messages of support.
But despite the apologies, relations took another turn for the worse on Tuesday when Bolsonaro rejected $20 million in aid offered by G7 countries to fight the fires raging in the Amazon, saying Brazil would only accept if Macron retracted certain comments that he found offensive, among them Macron’s criticisms of Bolsonaro’s reaction to the Amazon crisis.
“Mr Macron must withdraw the insults he made against me,” Bolsonaro told reporters in the capital Brasilia.
‘Donald Trump has never been a billionaire’: Watch David Cay Johnston explain what tax returns will reveal
President Donald Trump's business practices are likely to see the light of day after Deutsche Bank revealed on Tuesday that they had copies of key tax documents.
"And we've got some breaking news stemming from Donald Trump’s fight with House Democrats," MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported.
"It has to do with Donald Trump’s tax returns. Capital One and Deutsche Bank had until 4:00 p.m. Eastern today to respond to a court order on whether or not they were in possession of Donald Trump’s tax returns, and while Capital One says it doesn’t have any copies, Deutsche Bank responded differently," she explained. "They say they have quote, responsive returns for either Trump, members of his family or his companies, but the names are right now redacted."
Breaking Banner
Columnist blasts Trump’s ‘support for prejudice and xenophobia’ in upcoming Supreme Court case
On Tuesday, Harry Litman released a scorching column in the Washington Post, castigating President Donald Trump's administration for its role in advocating to strike civil rights protections for LGBTQ workers in a pair of cases before the Supreme Court.
"The argument puts the administration at odds with its own Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which has concluded that Title VII — which forbids many employment actions taken 'because of' a person's 'sex' — does protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation," wrote Litman. "The solicitor general, which has final authority for representing the administration in the Supreme Court, essentially kicked the EEOC to the curb. Given the high political profile of the case and the issue, the decision likely was made with the input of the White House and with an eye toward its impact on President Trump’s reelection prospects."
CNN
Deutsche Bank tells federal court it can turn over Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Deutsche Bank, a longtime creditor of President Donald Trump, has informed a federal judge that it possesses tax returns from the president and can hand them over to House Democrats to comply with their subpoena.
It remains unclear whether the courts will allow this, and if so, at what time it will take place.
House Democrats have sought to obtain Trump's tax returns for months, as part of their oversight role, in response to concerns that the president has conflicts of interests with his family business. The Trump administration has asserted that there is not a legitimate legislative purpose for this request, and has fought the release of these documents at every turn.