Deutsche Bank tells federal court it can turn over Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Deutsche Bank, a longtime creditor of President Donald Trump, has informed a federal judge that it possesses tax returns from the president and can hand them over to House Democrats to comply with their subpoena.
It remains unclear whether the courts will allow this, and if so, at what time it will take place.
House Democrats have sought to obtain Trump’s tax returns for months, as part of their oversight role, in response to concerns that the president has conflicts of interests with his family business. The Trump administration has asserted that there is not a legitimate legislative purpose for this request, and has fought the release of these documents at every turn.
Watch CNN reporter Joey Jackson walk through the legal significance of the development:
CNN
Deutsche Bank tells federal court it can turn over Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Deutsche Bank, a longtime creditor of President Donald Trump, has informed a federal judge that it possesses tax returns from the president and can hand them over to House Democrats to comply with their subpoena.
It remains unclear whether the courts will allow this, and if so, at what time it will take place.
House Democrats have sought to obtain Trump's tax returns for months, as part of their oversight role, in response to concerns that the president has conflicts of interests with his family business. The Trump administration has asserted that there is not a legitimate legislative purpose for this request, and has fought the release of these documents at every turn.
Breaking Banner
G7 leaders showcase the best of their countries — Trump wants to show off his ‘second-rate golf course’: CNN guest
According to a former White House official, it is bad enough that Donald Trump wants to personally profit off the G7 conference he will be hosting in 2020, but it is made worse but what he will subject foreign leaders to when they arrive.
Speaking with CNN "New Day" hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, former President Bill Clinton aide Joe Lockhart expressed disgust at Trump's plan to host the conference at his Doral country club in Florida.
Host Berman kicked off the discussion by noting that stalwart Trump defender, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), is also appalled by the president's plan.
Breaking Banner
CNN panel torches Trump’s bonkers lie about Melania and Kim Jong-un: ‘Truth doesn’t matter’
According to a CNN "New Day" panel, Donald Trump's lie that his wife is friends with North Korea's Kim Jong-un is a product of his imagination that he believes is real.
Hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota sat down with CNN contributor David Gregory and former White House official Joe Lockhart to try and puzzle out why the president made the claim -- which was quickly walked back by White Houses spokesperson Stephanie Grisham.
According to Gregory, "This is why the role of press secretary is such a diminished job -- the job of having to correct the mistakes, [Trump] off on his own tangent because the president feels as if Melania has gotten to know him because he's gotten to know him."