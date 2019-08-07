‘Devoid of humanity — and only getting worse’: Morning Joe destroys Trump for bragging about El Paso
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough trashed President Donald Trump for responding to a pair of mass shootings by boasting about himself.
The president has been widely blamed for inspiring a gunman who targeted Hispanic shoppers in El Paso, and he mocked the city’s former congressman Beto O’Rourke — whose fiery criticism of Trump and his media allies has breathed life into his sagging presidential campaign.
“You really get a glimpse into just how devoid this man is of humanity,” Scarborough said, “when in response to someone saying his words and actions fed into the hatred that led to this killing, his response is to talk about crowd sizes, right, and political polls and talking about how he quote ‘trounced’ somebody in crowd sizes. I think even that’s a lie.”
That shouldn’t even matter, the “Morning Joe” host told Republican strategist Rick Tyler.
“Even it weren’t a lie,” Scarborough said, “I mean, it’s, again, I could ask you if you ever worked for any politician who was ever this shallow, who was ever this devoid of humanity, who would have ever responded in the face of tragedy, talking about crowd sizes or political polls, but I already know, the answer is no.”
“This man,” he added, “is only getting worse.”
What about Gilroy? Trump’s White House is ignoring California mass shooting
Two days after she would have turned 14, a funeral mass was held for Keyla Salazar. The middle-schooler was the first victim killed in the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival to be laid to rest. On the same day, the FBI announced that it had opened a domestic terror investigation into the July 28 attack that left 3 people dead and more than a dozen people injured. The shooting rampage was one of three committed in one week by white, American-born young men and one of five mass shootings in seven days in America.
By week’s end, nearly three dozen Americans were fatally gunned down in attacks now being investigated by federal officials as terrorism – once again setting off the ritualistic debate over America’s gun culture and a rising wave of violent white supremacist, misogynistic violence.
New analysis reveals the ‘biggest crisis no one is talking about’ is on track to get worse
An analysis released Tuesday warns that 17 countries which are collectively home to a quarter of the global population face “extremely high water stress” that is on track to get worse—particularly because of the human-caused climate emergency.
The data is part of the World Resources Institute’s (WRI) Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas, a publicly available database and interactive tool designed to enhance global understanding of water scarcity, which WRI calls “one of the defining issues of the 21st century.”
BUSTED: Students for Trump founder plead guilty to $46,000 scam — feds described him as ‘a grifter’
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan won a conviction against a major public supporter of President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
"The founder of Students for Trump pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a $46,000 scam in which he posed as a lawyer and gave legal advice," the New York Daily News reported Tuesday. "John Lambert, 23, created a website for a fake law firm called Pope & Dunn and claimed to be Eric Pope, a graduate of NYU Law School with a finance degree from the University of Pennsylvania and 15 years of experience in corporate and patent law, prosecutors said."
Lambert agreed to forfeit $46,654 and agreed not to appeal a sentence that is less than 21 months in prison.