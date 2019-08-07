‘Devoid of humanity — and only getting worse’: Morning Joe destroys Trump for bragging about El Paso

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough trashed President Donald Trump for responding to a pair of mass shootings by boasting about himself.

The president has been widely blamed for inspiring a gunman who targeted Hispanic shoppers in El Paso, and he mocked the city’s former congressman Beto O’Rourke — whose fiery criticism of Trump and his media allies has breathed life into his sagging presidential campaign.

“You really get a glimpse into just how devoid this man is of humanity,” Scarborough said, “when in response to someone saying his words and actions fed into the hatred that led to this killing, his response is to talk about crowd sizes, right, and political polls and talking about how he quote ‘trounced’ somebody in crowd sizes. I think even that’s a lie.”

That shouldn’t even matter, the “Morning Joe” host told Republican strategist Rick Tyler.

“Even it weren’t a lie,” Scarborough said, “I mean, it’s, again, I could ask you if you ever worked for any politician who was ever this shallow, who was ever this devoid of humanity, who would have ever responded in the face of tragedy, talking about crowd sizes or political polls, but I already know, the answer is no.”

“This man,” he added, “is only getting worse.”