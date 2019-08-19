‘Did Newt buy his degree from Trump University?’: Republican destroyed for recession claims on Fox News

Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) was ridiculed on Twitter for claiming every single Democratic presidential candidate is hoping for a recession.

“I think every left-wing reporter in the country and every Democratic presidential candidate is desperate for a recession,” Gingrich claimed on Fox News.

He added, “so far at least, we’re probably the healthiest economy on the planet and we’re more likely to avoid a recession than any other major country in the world.”

The internet was less than impressed. Journalists, in particular, were outraged considering the mass layoffs that occurred during the last recession.

Here’s some of what people were saying.

So journalists want a downturn that would put their jobs in jeopardy… Did Newt buy his degree from Trump University? The tweet below is as stupid as it is illogical and fact-free, not the work of an intellectual. https://t.co/By81PxTXZF — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) August 19, 2019

I forgot that the left wing media was manipulating the yield curve… Get a brain. — teddy fenton (@teddyfenton1) August 19, 2019

It wasn't the liberal news media that said a recession was coming. It was all economic indicators. Every market analyst says the signs are there. The bond market tells us — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Hughes News🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@news_hughes) August 19, 2019

Things are getting really bad for the GOP, Newt is trying to spread his lying propaganda. No one hopes for a recession. — Violeta (@VioletaQSmith) August 19, 2019

Hoping for a recession is bad, but not hoping for “a recovery” is worse, eh Newt? 🤒 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) August 19, 2019

Hoping for a recession and seeing the warning signs are different things — Brandon Duck (@bducksav) August 19, 2019

New Gingrich has a resume filled with half-acts. Always starting something new without ever succeeding. How’s that balanced budget coming, Newt? — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 19, 2019

Does the media hoping for a recession make one happen? I thought economic policy did. And, by the way, nobody's hoping for one. — Dave Kellogg (@Kellblog) August 19, 2019

Republican Presidents always lead to a recession. How many times do we have to put our hand on the oven before we realize this. The Rs are only good for the billionaires and corporations. — Covfefe Emergy Hamberder : The Prince of Whales (@GrwnAssKid2) August 19, 2019

This is some conspiracy level stuff — not just from Gingrich, but from Fox with that chyron. The only thing "the media" is hoping for is that reporters file on deadline and get clear to go home. And maybe some bourbon. And to not get killed by another amped up anti-media zealot. https://t.co/UEbVXlPvRM — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) August 19, 2019

The last recession was absolutely devastating for journalism and thousands of journalists' lives. "The media" does not want the economy to tank https://t.co/H5d5Yhnvgm — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) August 19, 2019

Shorter @newtgingrich: Prepare for a brutal Trump Recession™️ (then let’s blame it on Dems!) https://t.co/hwxnYzP2iL — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 19, 2019

Newt doesn't give a fuck, but for the rest of you: every single journalist knows the next recession is going to be worse for our profession than the last one, which was pretty fucking bad for journalism! https://t.co/S5OY7SNTlu — Aaron W. Gordon (@A_W_Gordon) August 19, 2019