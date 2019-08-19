Quantcast
‘Did Newt buy his degree from Trump University?’: Republican destroyed for recession claims on Fox News

33 mins ago

Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) was ridiculed on Twitter for claiming every single Democratic presidential candidate is hoping for a recession.

“I think every left-wing reporter in the country and every Democratic presidential candidate is desperate for a recession,” Gingrich claimed on Fox News.

He added, “so far at least, we’re probably the healthiest economy on the planet and we’re more likely to avoid a recession than any other major country in the world.”

The internet was less than impressed. Journalists, in particular, were outraged considering the mass layoffs that occurred during the last recession.

Here’s some of what people were saying.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

