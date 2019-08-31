Did Trump just threaten fired assistant Madeleine Westerhout to keep her mouth shut?

Donald Trump addressed the situation with fired assistant Madeleine Westerhout on Twitter Saturday morning with a veiled threat that she needs to keep quiet about anymore of the Oval Office doings or she could find herself in trouble due to an “enforceable confidentiality agreement” he claims she signed.

According to the president, “While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great!”

