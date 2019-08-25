Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Disconnected from reality’: NY Times editor ridicules Trump for being a ‘farce’ of a president

Published

56 mins ago

on

New York Times editorial board member, Michelle Cottle, released a scathing op-ed highlighting the president’s tendency to give oxygen to his adversaries that no one else would be paying attention to otherwise.

In a piece relating the White House to a “three-ring” circus, Cottle called the president a “farce” for his new war with Anthony Scaramucci.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the president tweeted, no one had heard of Scaramucci until Trump hired him and former chief-of-staff John Kelly fired him after only 11 days.

“President Trump has a well-earned reputation as congenitally dishonest and occasionally disconnected from reality. But let’s give him credit when he is dead-on in an assessment, no matter how puerile,” wrote Cottle. Nothing could prove it better than the Scaramucci feud.

She explained that Trump is right; no one would know Scaramucci if it weren’t for Trump. Now his latest Twitter-war has resulted in an angry investor who is starting a super PAC to run ads against Trump in critical swing states.

“I can take five points off of him,” Scaramucci said in an interview this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump couldn’t even win the popular vote in 2016; five points will kill any chance at reelection in 2020.

“In some ways, Mr. Scaramucci’s trajectory captures the essence of the entire Trump era,” Cottle wrote. “A creature of Wall Street, the Mooch was a politically fickle, inexperienced operator who basically stumbled onto the Trump campaign. After failing to get approved for one White House job (as liaison to the business community), he found himself catapulted into an even more prominent post — communications director — prompting the press secretary, Sean Spicer, to resign. He demonstrated his incompetence (with admittedly impressive alacrity), left on bad terms with the boss and is now looking to parlay the whole experience into a gaudy public spectacle.”

The worst part, however, was the humiliation of lasting just 11 days and because the president runs his White House like a reality TV show, Cottle noted that Scaramucci’s “quasi-celebrity will drag on indefinitely.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is simultaneously diverting and unsettling to ponder how this phenomenon will play out with the Trump alumni,” Cottle continued. “Who will have staying power? In what capacity? To put it gently, this president is not known for attracting the best and brightest — or the most ethical. His campaign pledge to hire all the ‘best people’ has become a political joke on par with Infrastructure Week, ‘very stable genius‘ and Greenland. Multiple members of his inner circle have run into legal troubles. Top officials have left trailing thick clouds of scandal. Some aides, like the Mooch and Omarosa Manigault Newman, were undone by their own absurdity. Others have trashed their credibility so thoroughly — Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway leap to mind — it’s hard to imagine them finding a second act.”

She anticipated they would host podcasts and radio shows just like Scaramucci and Sebastian Gorka. They’ll charge for speeches like Reince Priebus and Donald Trump Jr. and peddle their books to eager Trump followers.

Huckabee Sanders is the first of the lot to eye her own political career though rumors are that Donald Trump Jr. is trying to find a state he can call home enough to run for his own elected office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And, of course, they will join reality shows, à la Mr. Spicer, who has signed on to appear on “Dancing With the Stars” — over the objections of the show’s host, Tom Bergeron,” Cottle predicted. “It will be a fitting legacy if America’s first reality TV president winds up flooding the nation with legions of B-list celebrities and wannabe influencers. The possibilities really are endless — and we owe them all to Mr. Trump.”

Read the full piece at The New York Times.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘a bottomless pit of emotional need’ with a ‘desperate’ desire for friends: NYT’s Charles Blow

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 25, 2019

By

New York Times editorial writer Charles Blow called out the president in his Sunday editorial for always associating the country with himself.

The byproduct of narcissism is that everything surrounds the narcissist. Such is the case with President Donald Trump's latest series of tweets talking about "My Stock Market" and quoting a fan referring to him as the second coming of Christ.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Disconnected from reality’: NY Times editor ridicules Trump for being a ‘farce’ of a president

Published

55 mins ago

on

August 25, 2019

By

New York Times editorial board member, Michelle Cottle, released a scathing op-ed highlighting the president's tendency to give oxygen to his adversaries that no one else would be paying attention to otherwise.

In a piece relating the White House to a "three-ring" circus, Cottle called the president a "farce" for his new war with Anthony Scaramucci.

As the president tweeted, no one had heard of Scaramucci until Trump hired him and former chief-of-staff John Kelly fired him after only 11 days.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump goes off on Twitter rant about ‘My Stock Market’ at nearly 2 a.m. in France

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has an early morning meeting Monday with Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi. He also has a full day of meeting with the G-7, but that wasn't his focus in the early morning hours.

"My Stock Market gains must be judged from the day after the Election (sic), November 9, 2016, where the Market went up big after the win, and because of the win. Had my opponent won, CRASH!" Trump tweeted Sunday night in the U.S., which was nearly 2 a.m. in France where the president is staying during the G-7 summit.

My Stock Market gains must be judged from the day after the Election, November 9, 2016, where the Market went up big after the win, and because of the win. Had my opponent won, CRASH!

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US UNCOVER CORRUPTION!
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image