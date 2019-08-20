‘I can take five points off him’: Scaramucci launchings SuperPAC to kill off Trump’s re-election
Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci will be openly campaigning against President Donald Trump.
“I can no longer in good conscience support the president’s reelection,” Scaramucci, also known as “The Mooch,” wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published online Monday night.
Now he’s going even further. Republican strategist Mike Murphy tweeted Tuesday that Scaramucci is “launching and funding a new SuperPAC to run ads against Trump.”
The announcement apparently came on Murphy’s podcast with David Axelrod.
“I can take five points off him,” Scaramucci said.
Breaking News: The Mooch tells @davidaxelrod and I on the new @HacksOnTap that he’s launching and funding a new Superpac to run ads against Donald Trump… says “I can take five points off him”. It’s WAR!#MoochPAC We’ll put audio from interview up shortly…
— Mike Murphy (@murphymike) August 20, 2019
