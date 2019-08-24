Quantcast
DNC votes against allowing a climate change debate amongst the 2020 hopefuls

Published

33 mins ago

on

The Democratic National Committee voted on Saturday against allowing a climate change debate in the 2020 primary.

DNC Chair Tom Perez choose to put strict rules on what debates could take place at which times and with which contestants. When his plan did not include a climate debate, activists began organizing to force a vote to allow such an event.

That effort failed on Saturday.

The final vote was 222 against, 137 in favor.

