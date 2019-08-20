Donald Trump becomes grandfather for 10th time
US President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the 10th time after his son Eric’s wife Lara gave birth to a girl.
“@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!” the president’s son tweeted minutes before Monday midnight.
It is the couple’s second child — their first, Eric Luke Trump, turns two years old in September.
The 73-year-old president has five children from three different women.
His two oldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, have respectively five and three children.
Eric Trump, 35, is the president’s third child. He is a senior executive at The Trump Organization along with his brother Donald Jr.
Lara Trump, 36, a former journalist, is involved in animal welfare and along with her husband manages the Eric Trump Foundation, which finances hospitals for children.
She is also a senior official on the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, and is often on TV defending the president’s policies.
Here’s the bizarre truth behind the study Trump is using to claim Google ‘manipulated’ 2.6 million votes in Hillary Clinton’s favor
On Monday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that according to a “report just out,” Google “manipulated” millions of votes in favor of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. But according to a report by Nick Bastone for Business Insider, Trump’s claims are misleading for a number of reasons.
In his tweet, Trump posted, “Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought!” Bastone, however, reports that the study Trump appeared to be referring to on Twitter was a 2017 study by San Diego-based psychologist Robert Epstein — who, in July, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing with the theme “Google and Censorship Through Search Engines.”
WATCH: White man sprays black teen with hose after hurling racist abuse and claiming to be KKK member
An East Rochester man sprayed a black teenager with a hose during a confrontation that was captured on video.
The man, whose name has not been released, claimed to be a Ku Klux Klan member during an argument with some black and white teenagers outside his home, and he sprayed one 14-year-old boy as he walked away from the white man, reported WROC-TV.
"You shouldn't be f*cking with the Klan," the man says, and walks toward his yard, where he grabs the hose and hurls a racial slur at the boy.
Islamic State persists despite territory loss: Pompeo
The Islamic State group remains a threat in Syria and Iraq, and in some areas has even gained power despite the elimination of their "caliphate", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.
"There are places where ISIS is more powerful today than they were three or four years ago," Pompeo said on CBS's "This Morning" show.
"But the caliphate is gone in their capacity to conduct external attacks, it's been made much more difficult," he said.
"We've taken down significant risk. Not all of it, but a significant amount. We're very pleased with the work that we've done."