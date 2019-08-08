El Paso victims refused to meet with Trump and Ted Cruz during their photo-op visit: hospital spokesperson

According to a report from the Washington Post, eight surviving victims of the mass shooting in El Paso refused to meet with both Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during their visit to the hospital on Wednesday.

“None of the eight victims of the El Paso mass shooting still being treated at University Medical Center agreed to meet with the president,” the reports states, with a spokesperson for the hospital stating, “This is a very sensitive time in their lives. Some of them said they didn’t want to meet with the president, some of them didn’t want any visitors.”

Of those eight still in UMC as a result of their injuries in the shooting at the Wal-Mart, five people are still in critical condition and the other three are in serious condition.

According to the Post, two of the victims who had already been released returned to the hospital to have their picture taken.

Speaking for the hospital, Ryan Mielke said that the patients also declined to meet with Cruz, who instead had his picture taken with hospital employees.

Trump did meet with hospital staff and posed for pictures, but only for White House photographers because the press was barred from witnessing Trump’s visit.

