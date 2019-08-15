Quantcast
Connect with us

Employees urge Google not to work with US immigration officials

Published

1 hour ago

on

Hundreds of Google employees on Wednesday called on the internet titan to avoid working for US immigration officials until they stop “engaging in human rights abuses.”

A petition signed by more than 600 “Googlers” as of late afternoon was prompted by word that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was preparing to request bids on a massive cloud computing contract.

Google is a major cloud computing provider. Its rivals in the market included Amazon and Microsoft.

“The winning cloud provider will be streamlining CBP’s infrastructure and facilitating its human rights abuses,” a copy of the petition posted on medium.com said.

“It’s time to stand together again and state clearly that we will not work on any such contract.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The petition demanded that the Silicon Valley-based company publicly commit not to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Office of Refugee Resettlement, and CBP.

By providing technology support to those agencies in the current climate, Google would be “trading its integrity for a bit of profit, and joining a shameful lineage,” the petition argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“History is clear: the time to say ‘NO’ is now,” the petition read.

“We refuse to be complicit.”

Those who signed the petition argued that it would be “unconscionable” for any tech company supporting those agencies given current practices at the US southern border.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google last year dropped out of the bidding for a huge Pentagon cloud computing contract that could be worth up to $10 billion after a protest by employees urging the company to stay out of the business of war.

In recent years, Google employees have challenged the company on issues including sexual harassment in the workplace and the potential tailoring of a version of its online search engine for use on China’s heavily censored internet.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

CNN

Trump busted for constantly stealing credit for Obama’s achievements in brutal CNN fact check

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

CNN's John Avlon on Thursday exposed President Donald Trump's habit of taking credit for agreements that were actually made by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

In a "Reality Check" segment, Avlon played several video clips of Trump boasting about things he'd supposedly done, although in reality they were done before he even became president.

He starts out by pointing to Trump claiming credit for the opening of a Shell plant in Pennsylvania this week, despite the fact that construction for the plant was first announced by the Obama administration in 2012.

And, Avlon explains, that isn't the only Obama deal that Trump has appropriated as his own.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch GOP leader McCarthy throw Steve King under the bus on Fox over his ‘rape and incest’ comments

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Appearing on Fox News late Wednesday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was put on the spot by host Bret Baier over comments made by Rep. Steve King (R-IA) made in a speech where he seemed to encourage rape and incest as a way to keep populations up.

Coming at the end of a discussion on border issues, Baier pressed McCarthy to address King's controversial and universally reviled comments.

"Last thing, your colleague Rep. Steve King was talking to a conservative club Wednesday. And he said that humanity might not exist at all if not for rape and incest throughout human history," Baier noted before quoting the Republican. "'If you pulled out a product of rape or incest, would there be any population of the world left if we did that?''

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

US asks Gibraltar to hold Iranian tanker in detention

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

The United States requested Thursday that Gibraltar hold in detention an Iranian supertanker at the centre of a stand-off between Tehran and London that sparked tensions in the oil-rich Gulf.

The British overseas territory's Supreme Court was set to release the Grace 1, which is suspected of smuggling oil to Syria, when the US Justice department applied for the vessel to be seized.

The move was announced by attorney Joseph Triay and delayed the court decision on the vessel's fate.

Triay did not detail the basis for the US request other than as "mutual legal assistance".

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image