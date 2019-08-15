Employees urge Google not to work with US immigration officials
Hundreds of Google employees on Wednesday called on the internet titan to avoid working for US immigration officials until they stop “engaging in human rights abuses.”
A petition signed by more than 600 “Googlers” as of late afternoon was prompted by word that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was preparing to request bids on a massive cloud computing contract.
Google is a major cloud computing provider. Its rivals in the market included Amazon and Microsoft.
“The winning cloud provider will be streamlining CBP’s infrastructure and facilitating its human rights abuses,” a copy of the petition posted on medium.com said.
“It’s time to stand together again and state clearly that we will not work on any such contract.”
Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The petition demanded that the Silicon Valley-based company publicly commit not to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Office of Refugee Resettlement, and CBP.
By providing technology support to those agencies in the current climate, Google would be “trading its integrity for a bit of profit, and joining a shameful lineage,” the petition argued.
“History is clear: the time to say ‘NO’ is now,” the petition read.
“We refuse to be complicit.”
Those who signed the petition argued that it would be “unconscionable” for any tech company supporting those agencies given current practices at the US southern border.
Google last year dropped out of the bidding for a huge Pentagon cloud computing contract that could be worth up to $10 billion after a protest by employees urging the company to stay out of the business of war.
In recent years, Google employees have challenged the company on issues including sexual harassment in the workplace and the potential tailoring of a version of its online search engine for use on China’s heavily censored internet.
CNN
Trump busted for constantly stealing credit for Obama’s achievements in brutal CNN fact check
CNN's John Avlon on Thursday exposed President Donald Trump's habit of taking credit for agreements that were actually made by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.
In a "Reality Check" segment, Avlon played several video clips of Trump boasting about things he'd supposedly done, although in reality they were done before he even became president.
He starts out by pointing to Trump claiming credit for the opening of a Shell plant in Pennsylvania this week, despite the fact that construction for the plant was first announced by the Obama administration in 2012.
And, Avlon explains, that isn't the only Obama deal that Trump has appropriated as his own.
Breaking Banner
Watch GOP leader McCarthy throw Steve King under the bus on Fox over his ‘rape and incest’ comments
Appearing on Fox News late Wednesday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was put on the spot by host Bret Baier over comments made by Rep. Steve King (R-IA) made in a speech where he seemed to encourage rape and incest as a way to keep populations up.
Coming at the end of a discussion on border issues, Baier pressed McCarthy to address King's controversial and universally reviled comments.
"Last thing, your colleague Rep. Steve King was talking to a conservative club Wednesday. And he said that humanity might not exist at all if not for rape and incest throughout human history," Baier noted before quoting the Republican. "'If you pulled out a product of rape or incest, would there be any population of the world left if we did that?''
US asks Gibraltar to hold Iranian tanker in detention
The United States requested Thursday that Gibraltar hold in detention an Iranian supertanker at the centre of a stand-off between Tehran and London that sparked tensions in the oil-rich Gulf.
The British overseas territory's Supreme Court was set to release the Grace 1, which is suspected of smuggling oil to Syria, when the US Justice department applied for the vessel to be seized.
The move was announced by attorney Joseph Triay and delayed the court decision on the vessel's fate.
Triay did not detail the basis for the US request other than as "mutual legal assistance".