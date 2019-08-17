Epstein hired multiple lawyers to meet with him to avoid being kept in cell before his death: report

On Saturday, The New York Times published an account of the final days of high-powered wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead of apparent suicide in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center while facing trial for child sex trafficking.

One of the key new revelations from the report is that Epstein despised his cell, which was “cramped, dank and infested with vermin” — so he used his vast wealth to exploit a legal loophole in the prison system that would let him spend most of his time outside of it: hire a bunch of lawyers to come and talk to him for hours and hours so he could get a private room to himself.

During these marathon sessions, Epstein’s legal team reportedly kept emptying the vending machines.

Epstein, who ran a billionaires-only offshore hedge fund whose clients still remain a secret, has long gotten out of accountability for his actions using his fortune — most famously, to obtain a sweetheart plea deal from prosecutors when they first began investigating his “sex parties” in the mid-2000s, and then to rehabilitate his public image in the aftermath of those allegations.