Ex-Bush aide unloads on Trump aides: ‘They’re uncomfortable working for a racist regime’ — but they won’t stop it
Former White House aide mocked current staffers who are “uncomfortable” working for the “racist” President Donald Trump.
Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that White House staffers were “very uncomfortable” with Trump’s racist attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and other Democratic lawmakers, but they felt the president would not listen if they asked him to stop.
“Oh, poor White House employees,” said Jordan, who served in George W. Bush’s administration. “They’re uncomfortable, they’re uncomfortable working for their racist regime.”
Lemire pushed back, saying those aides felt frustrated by Trump’s racism and his unwillingness to take advice.
“This is just pathetic,” Jordan continued. “It is pathetic. I am just so sick of everyone has excused it away for so long, and now, after what happened last weekend, I certainly hope to god we are going to have a sea change in this country, in terms of how we’re addressing race, and how we’re addressing Donald Trump’s blatant bigotry on a day-to-day basis.”
“You look at what is happening on the border,” she added, “you look at children in cages, you look at how we don’t enough resources to properly take care of all of these children, that have been forcibly separated, yet we do have 600 ICE agents to go in and raid a factory farming plant in Mississippi, while the billionaire CEO, I have a feeling that he is going to be fine today. But let’s go, let’s keep targeting the most vulnerable among us.”
