Ex-FBI official explains how Trump fooled the world into thinking he condemned racism after El Paso shooting
Former FBI director of counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi explained how President Donald Trump fooled the nation into thinking he renounced racism and white supremacy.
In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Figliuzzi said white nationalists will continue to believe Trump is on their side even after his speech on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
“Who is it that seems to be empowering and giving these people license?” Figliuzzi said. “It happens to be the president of the United States.”
“At his press conference, we did not hear what we needed to hear,” he continued, “him personalize this and say, ‘I condemn racism, I condemn white hate and bigotry.’ Instead, [he] instructed the nation to condemn it.”
According to Figliuzzi, white nationalists will see that as a sign that Trump is “still with them.”
“That’s going to be interpreted by many extremists as lip service that he has to say because of his office,” the former FBI official pointed out. “And they’re going to feel like he’s still with them.”
Watch the video below from BBC.
Nobel laureate and author Toni Morrison dies at 88
Author Toni Morrison has died at age 88, according to a friend.
Morrison died Monday night, according to a source at her publisher, but the cause of death has not been released, reported New York Magazine's Vulture blog.
She was best known for her best-selling novel "Beloved," which won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, and she became the first black woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1998.
President Barack Obama presented Morrison in 2012 with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
From across the globe to El Paso, changes in the language of the far-right explain its current violence
The recent shooting attack in which a young white man is accused of killing 22 people in a Walmart in El Paso fits a new trend among perpetrators of far-right violence: They want the world to know why they did it.
So they provide a comprehensive ideological manifesto that aims to explain the reasoning behind their actions as well as to encourage others to follow in their steps.
In the past, only leaders of far-right groups did this. Now, it’s common among lone-wolf perpetrators, such as the alleged perpetrator in El Paso.
Guns and mental illness: A psychiatrist explains the complexities
President Donald Trump called for reform of mental health laws on the heels of two deadly shootings that claimed the lives of at least 31 people and left a grief-stricken country in disbelief.
The president, saying that “hatred and mental illness pulls the trigger, not the gun,” also called for better identification of people with mental illness and, in some cases, “involuntary confinement” of them.