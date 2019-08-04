Ex-FBI official goes there and calls Trump the ‘recruiter-in-chief’ for America’s white terrorist movement

In an appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” the former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI set aside all niceties and labeled President Donald Trump as the “recruiter-in-chief” for America’s growing white nationalist movement that has quickly escalated to homegrown terrorism.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, ex-FBI man Frank Figliuzzi got right to point about Donald Trump’s silence about the motivation for the El Paso attack.

“They need to hear the recruiter-in-chief, the radicalizer-in-chief condemn them in order to break that chain of radicalization,” he explained while discussing the growing white nationalist movement.

“The world will be watching this, he added. “If it doesn’t happen soon, I fear we’re going to be on next weekend talking about the very next shooting.”

Watch below: