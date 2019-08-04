Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-FBI official goes there and calls Trump the ‘recruiter-in-chief’ for America’s white terrorist movement

Published

1 min ago

on

In an appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” the former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI set aside all niceties and labeled President Donald Trump as the “recruiter-in-chief” for America’s growing white nationalist movement that has quickly escalated to homegrown terrorism.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, ex-FBI man Frank Figliuzzi got right to point about Donald Trump’s silence about the motivation for the El Paso attack.

“They need to hear the recruiter-in-chief, the radicalizer-in-chief condemn them in order to break that chain of radicalization,” he explained while discussing the growing white nationalist movement.

“The world will be watching this, he added. “If it doesn’t happen soon, I fear we’re going to be on next weekend talking about the very next shooting.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dayton shooter may have killed sister and her boyfriend before late night mass shooting rampage: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

According to a report from MSNBC's Pete Williams, the 24-year-old white male who went on a shooting spree in Dayton early Sunday morning appears to have killed his sister and her boyfriend before he went on his rampage killing another nine.

The shooter, identified as Connor Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio, was heavily armed as he opened fire in a popular Dayton nightlife district before he was confronted by police and killed in a gun battle.

According to William's report, Betts' sister and what is being reported as her boyfriend, were found in the shooter's car nearby, both dead from gunshot wounds. Williams said police are speculating that they were killed which then led to the mass shooting.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN panel goes off the rails after frantic Santorum claims Trump can’t be held responsible for encouraging violence

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

A CNN "State of the Union" panel grew more heated than usual on Sunday morning as regular contributor Rick Santorum attempted to put some distance between Donald Trump's violent rhetoric and two mass shootings that occurred within 13 hours of each other.

Fellow conservative Amanda Carpenter  kicked it off  by blistering Donald Trump and Republicans for not directly calling out white supremacist terrorists.

"I've been watching carefully what Republicans have been saying and I come down here right now," she began. "If the only thing can you muster to offer are your thoughts and prayers, then those thoughts should be very clear and unequivocal about condemning white terrorism. If the words radical Islamic terrorist can roll off your tongue, it should equally roll off your tongue when it happens in another case."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka buried in scorn for tweet deploring mass shootings: ‘Your daddy stokes the flames, princess’

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

First daughter Ivanka Trump felt the need to jump into the fray over two mass shootings-- one inspired by anti-immigration hatred -- by tweeting out a statement deploring what she called "cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence," only to buried in derision for not acknowledging her father's racist rhetoric that is considered to be a contributing factor.

According to the president's daughter who also serves as a White House adviser, "As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image