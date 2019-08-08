Ex-GOP consultant busts party as nothing more than racists who want tax cuts for the rich in brutal tweetstorm

In a furious tweetstorm, a former adviser to the Ohio Republican Party expressed disgust at how far the GOP has fallen under Donald Trump and said the GOP may never recover.

According to Robert E. Kelly (who former Singapore Ambassador Kirk Wagner called” … one of the best voices on Asia in the world, used to work for the Ohio GOP and is not some left wing nut”) the GOP is willing to look the other way as long as the president keeps signing off on their tax cuts for the rich.

To get there though, Kelly, who now serves as a Professor of Political Science at Pusan National University, took a detour through Republican intransigence on gun control, the GOP’s history of racism, evangelical support for a “mean-spirited and adulterous” Trump, and callow GOP leaders like former Reps. Paul Ryan (R-WI) and John Boehner (R-OH) who stood by the “inept” president.

As Kelly explained over 16 tweets, “The last few weeks of the Trump Show have been more awful than usual but also inadvertently revelatory @ Trump’s coalition.If you’ve paid attention, you’ve suspected this stuff for a long time,but bc T says the quiet parts out loud,a lot of GOP masks have definitively dropped,”

With that he enumerated the many sins of the GOP during the Trump era leading him to conclude: “Aligning with Trump is a faustian bargain, and the bill will come due.”

You can see the tweets below:

The last few weeks of the Trump Show have been more awful than usual but also inadvertently revelatory @ Trump's coalition.If you've paid attention, you've suspected this stuff for a long time,but bc T says the quiet parts out loud,a lot of GOP masks have definitively dropped: /1 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) August 8, 2019

easy gun access, was so transparent, that no one serious will ever buy that stuff again. That doesn't mean gun control will happen – Fox and empty-state senators will see to that – but at least the 'debate' is over. The insincerity of these arguments is now undeniable. The NRA /3 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) August 8, 2019

government. But Trump has ripped the mask off, just as he did with his blatantly fatuous speech on the shootings. Journalists have danced around calling the president racist for 2 years and have hedged for decades on racism as a motivation despite stuff like Willy Horton and /5 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) August 8, 2019

3. Evangelicals couldn't care less about personal virtue. Here's another Trump 'silver lining': Trump's personal behavior is so appalling – spiteful, mean-spirited, selfish, adulterous – that evangelical support for him auto-demolishes any ethical/virtue argument they make. We /7 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) August 8, 2019

politicians should strive for personal virtue. But evangelicals sold their soul to Trump for judges & access. 4. It's all about the tax-cuts and judges. Trump is woefully unfit for the office. Lots of retired GOP officials, like Boehner and Ryan, pretty clearly see that. But /9 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) August 8, 2019

GOP's willingness to stand with him anyway has starkly revealed its donor class preferences. 5. Budgetary restraint is for Democratic presidents only. Trump's keynesianism, exploding deficits, & bullying of the Fed for low interest rates to help him get re-elected are now /11 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) August 8, 2019

insincere also. Kinda makes you wonder what's left? Trump is woefully unfit & a terrible president, but his inability to lie convincingly is weirdly useful, ideologically at least. Yes, Trump lies and flim-flams all the time, but he when he does, he almost always signals his /13 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) August 8, 2019

convincingly, has inadvertently revealed a lot about the GOP coalition and destroyed a lot of its most useful pretenses, e.g., crime, not race, is the concern, or mental health is the culprit of gun violence. This myth-busting is a 'progress' of a sort, which the GOP will /15 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) August 8, 2019

