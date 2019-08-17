Ex-GOPer wallops ‘spineless’ Kevin McCarthy for giving Trump a free pass while condemning Steve King’s racism

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” with fill-in host Ayman Mohyeldin, former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) had nothing but contempt for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for harshly criticizing Rep. Steve King (R-IA) for his racist comments — among other things he has said — but ignoring similar sentiments from Donald Trump.

With King under major fire from many in his own party over recent comments where he seemed to approve of rape and incest, Jolly called out McCarthy in particular for being selective about who he is willing to criticize.

“Is he simply defending the president to the hilt because he doesn’t believe the president’s comments are as racist as others have criticized them to be?” host Mohyeldin asked.

“Ammon, I probably can’t say what I really think on live TV,” Jolly shot back. “What I would say is Kevin McCarthy doesn’t deserve the title ‘leader.'”

Referring to clips of the GOP House leader defending Trump, Jolly added, “That is not a leader what we just heard there. That is spineless, that is making accommodations to a president that he knows is failing, not just on a policy level, on a leadership level but also on a personal level. The type of leadership that we try to hide our own children from. ”

“Look, we know there’s a double standard here,” he continued. “We know Kevin McCarthy and Republican leaders are catering to the president. They have chosen to take on Steve King, frankly, as a way to suggest they really do have convictions even though we know they don’t.”

Watch below: