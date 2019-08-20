Ex-Obama speechwriter humiliates Ted Cruz for whining about NYT’s racism coverage

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday got more than he bargained for when he went after former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, who had criticized the senator for complaining about the New York Times’ “1619 Project.”
After Cruz accused the Times of trying to foment division in the United States by shining a light on the legacy of slavery and racism in the country, Favreau hit back at him for relying on right-wing propaganda websites instead of actual news sources.
“Ted Cruz picking a bad faith media bias fight with the New York Times and then retweeting all of the glowing coverage from right-wing propaganda sites is literally everything you need to know about Ted Cruz,” Favreau wrote.
Cruz responded by accusing Favreau of engaging in bad faith regarding his criticisms of the Times.
“He attacks, impugning motives, and ignores the substance,” Cruz complained.
It was at this point that Favreau dropped the hammer on the senator.
“You’ve been on a days long tirade because the NYT ran a few essays about the history and consequences of slavery, and its editor made the outlandish claim that…race is a big issue in American politics,” Favreau wrote. “You were less upset when Trump attacked your wife and father.”
During the 2016 Republican primary, Trump infamously promoted a meme that mocked Heidi Cruz’s appearance and even mused about a National Enquirer-led conspiracy theory about Cruz’s father somehow being involved in the assassination of former President John Kennedy.
Despite this, and despite the fact that Trump never apologized to Cruz, the senator still endorsed him for president and welcomed him during campaign rallies while facing a tough 2018 reelection battles against Beto O’Rourke.
