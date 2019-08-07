Explosion totally destroys interracial family’s home in what appears to be a shocking racist attack

An interracial couple’s northeast Ohio home was blown up and vandalized with swastikas in an apparent hate crime.

Authorities said the couple’s Sterling home exploded about 1 a.m. Wednesday, and investigators found swastikas and racial slurs painted on the family’s garage and vehicles nearby, reported WJW-TV.

“Total disbelief,” said Angela Frase, who was not home at the time of the explosion. “We’ve been here 23 years and never had a problem. I don’t know where this is coming from. Why? Why someone would target us?”

Frase, who is black, and her husband, who is white, have been staying elsewhere since an electrical fire at their home last month, and she said workers have disconnected the gas line and turned off the electricity while they repaired the damage.

“It’s a blessing me and my husband…were not here,” she said. “Last night I got up here, I threw up twice. I woke up this morning thinking maybe this is a dream. It’s gone, everything we own is gone. I know it can be replaced, but sentimental things, personal things you can’t get back — it’s gone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion, and Frase said she had no idea who might have targeted her family.

“Disbelief that there’s still this much hatred in America,” Frase said. “We’ve been here 23 years, and we’ve never had a problem and now this. We decided whatever happens, we’re not rebuilding here. We’re not coming back, we’re done.”