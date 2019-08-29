Farm Union president says it will take decades to recover from Trump’s screw-ups
President Donald Trump’s impact on farmers will likely take over a decade to recover from, said National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson during a Thursday interview.
“When you look at the stuff gone on with trade and China and the offensive remarks that he’s made about leaders around the world, that has hurt our markets,” Johnson explained. “When you add on what’s happened with ethanol, with, sort of, these gifts to big oil the president has made to the EPA waivers that were just talked about, that helps destroy the markets. So, net farm income is half of what it was six years ago. There’s a lot of financial strain in farm country. In all, these things combined, just create[s] a lot of economic anxiety in agriculture.”
The comments came after a report about corn farmers losing a lot of income because Trump wants to kill biofuels. His EPA gave 31 oil companies waivers from being forced to comply with U.S. Renewable Fuel Standards. To ease complaints with farmers about Trump’s ethanol pledge in 2016, the president said he’s going to create another massive bailout.
“The Farmers are going to be so happy when they see what we are doing for Ethanol, not even including the E-15, year around, which is already done,” Trump said on Twitter. “It will be a giant package, get ready! At the same time I was able to save the small refineries from certain closing. Great for all!”
Trump spoke on Fox News Radio Thursday morning, saying that he’s given farmers billions to support them during his trade war. The reality, however, is that the majority of the bailout funds were given to large corporate farms and not family farms.
“So these are the so-called market facilitation payments that were announced a year ago and then earlier this year to make up for the damage that’s happened as a result of the trade turmoil,” Johnson explained about the bailouts. “They are far from sufficient to make up for the loss and net farm income. Net farm income’s (sic) been down in the area of $600 billion. So, these payments, $12 billion, $16 billion, they’re needed, yes, they’re important. But they are not going to make up for the damage and this damage is long-term. It’s going to be decades literally before we get some of these markets back, if ever.”
Johnson also said that Trump’s bailouts were clearly made with politics in mind.
“My guess is we’ll see another one next year,” he said.
These add to the immigrant shortage that many farms and ranches need for labor. Some farms have tried raising wages hoping that Americans would be willing to work on the farms, but it hasn’t worked.
In 2018, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue confessed that Trump’s bailouts likely wouldn’t help farmers enough.
“Obviously this is not going to make farmers whole,” Perdue said of the payments. “We expect the checks to go out in late September or October. As soon as they prove their yields,” Perdue said. “They will be based on actual production, not historical averages.”
Watch the full interview with Johnson below:
NFL free agent announces he’s bisexual – and says ‘truth is survival’
"I'm a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man."
A three-year NFL veteran, now a free agent, says in a revealing and personal 2300 word ESPN interview he is bisexual. Ryan Russell, who played for the Dallas Cowboys for one season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons says he just interviewed with an NFL team but he knows that "truth is survival," and he can no longer live his life in separate worlds – a word he uses 16 times.
Texas school staffer told Hispanic student that Trump will deport him after he violated school dress code: parents
A school staffer employed by the Lancaster Independent School District's Obama 9th Grade Center has been put on leave for threatening a student with deportation after he violated the school's dress code.
CBS News reports that a 14-year-old Hispanic student was placed in in-school suspension earlier this week after he showed up to school without wearing a belt.
It was during this suspension, reports local affiliate CBS 11 Dallas, that a staff member allegedly approached the teen and grew upset when he responded to a question by replying, "Yeah" instead of "Yes sir."
Audience angrily boos GOP Rep. after he blames ‘single parent households’ for mass shootings
Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) held a town hall in Rogers, Arkansas this Tuesday, where he commented on several hot topics, one of which was gun control. At one point, Womack was loudly booed when he suggested that gun violence is the result of children growing up in single parent households.
When the discussion turned to guns,. Womack declared, ""We have too many kids growing up in single parent households," and he was immediately met with loud jeers.
"We will vote you out!" one woman yelled.