Quantcast
Connect with us

FBI warns that some of Trump’s most deranged supporters are a domestic terrorism threat

Published

1 min ago

on

The FBI now has some of President Donald Trump’s most devoted supporters on its radar as potential threats to carry out acts of violence.

Yahoo News has obtained an internal FBI document outlining the threat posed by “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists” in the United States who are a risk to potentially commit acts of terrorism.

“The FBI assesses these conspiracy theories very likely will emerge, spread, and evolve in the modern information marketplace, occasionally driving both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts,” the report states.

Among the conspiracy theory organizations named is QAnon, which it describes as the belief in “a covert effort, led by President Trump, to dismantle a conspiracy involving ‘deep state’ actors and global elites allegedly engaged in an international child sex trafficking ring.”

QAnon originated in message boards on the website 4Chan and its predictions of mass arrests of Democratic politicians for being pedophiles have not once come true. Despite this, QAnon true believers continue to think the president is on the verge of conducting a purge of his political enemies after having spent years accumulating evidence of their alleged criminality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although there is no evidence that Trump himself believes this conspiracy theory, the president has promoted QAnon-related Twitter accounts as recently as this week.

“While the FBI is classifying QAnon as a potential domestic terror threat, Trump just in the last month has invited QAnon believers to the White House and directed his followers to a QAnon Twitter account,” notes the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer.

Read the entire document below.

ADVERTISEMENT

FBI Conspiracy Theory Redacted by Kelli R. Grant on Scribd


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham buried in scorn by conservative for abandoning everything he believes in to suck up to Trump

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

In a column for Bloomberg, longtime conservative commentator Ramesh Ponnuru took Republicans to task for betraying their conservative values to align themselves with Donald Trump -- putting the spotlight on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in particular.

Under a damning headline, "How Long Can Real Conservatives Make Excuses for Trump?" Ponnuru expressed his dismay with a Republican Party that has been cowed into submission by the president using his recent descent into racism as a focal point.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Corey Lewandowski ‘seriously’ considering a run for US Senate in New Hampshire

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Desperation is continuing as Republicans search for viable GOP candidates to oppose Democrats in the 2020 elections.

Speaking to NBC News reporter Ali Vitali, brief former campaign manager to Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski, is considering going after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) next year.

“I’m going to look at it very seriously," Lewandowski said. "Jeannie Shaheen has failed New Hampshire and voted in lockstep with [Sen.' Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The people of New Hampshire deserve better.”

On rumors of him running for Senate in N.H., Corey Lewandowski tells me: “I’m going to look at it very seriously.” #nhsen

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judge brutally slaps down Roger Stone’s bid to toss out his indictment: ‘No one but himself to blame’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

A judge on Thursday smacked down Trump associate Roger Stone's bid to have his indictment for obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and other charges thrown out of court.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson has issued a ruling shooting down Stone's claim that he was being "selectively" prosecuted for lying under oath. In the ruling, Jackson concluded that Congress did not need to make a prosecution referral to the Department of Justice in order to be prosecuted by the DOJ for perjuring himself, while also concluding the former special counsel Robert Mueller's appointment did not violate the Constitution.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image