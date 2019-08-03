FBI will likely take over El Paso mass shooting and investigate as a federal hate crime: CNN panel
CNN reported the name of the suspect arrested for the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday — and CNN analysts explained why the FBI could be taking over the investigation.
“We have major breaking news right now, three sources — while the sergeant was speaking — have now confirmed to CNN that they’ve identified the suspect in custody, his name Patrick Crusius, 21 years old, of Allen, Texas,” Wolf Blitzer reported.
“These sources, federal sources, telling CNN that they are reviewing online writing posted only days before the shootings that may speak, repeat, may speak to a motive. The sources say the online postings were written by Crusius but they’ve not confirmed that yet,” Blitzer added.
BREAKING: Law enforcement official tells AP at least 15 dead in El Paso attack, and suspect is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 3, 2019
“The other thing that I think is very interesting is that Allen, Texas, where this suspect is from according to the map is about ten hours or so away from this scene. It’s about 650 miles. So he would have had to have driven to this area,” Shimon Prokupecz reported.
“As for the suspect, of course, we’ll all wait, but it would suggest why the FBI seems to be involved that if this is a hate crime or an ideologically motivated crime, a white male with a manifesto or something that we are now reporting on that the FBI would have jurisdiction because it could be a federal hate crime,” CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem explained.
Scrap that. Manifesto likely legit. It was posted to 8Chan before the first EMS call. The El Paso shooter expresses many far-right views in the manifesto and says his main reason for this shooting was basically that he hates Hispanic immigrants. This is him at the scene. pic.twitter.com/kdesB3gMGJ
— Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) August 3, 2019
“If this was some sort of hate crime, there’s the probability, a high probability that the FBI would come in and try — as we’ve seen in other cases — they would file federal hate crime charges but there is a lot of work that still needs to be done before we get there,” Prokupecz said.
“I do think that with this manifesto and looking at the age and the race of the individual there it’s very possible, and I think Shimon also hit it when he mentioned that manifesto will lead to a motive more than likely and that motive is leaning heavily toward a hate crime. If that’s the case, the FBI will jump in, but the El Paso police will still be involved,” CNN contributor and former police chief Charles Ramsey said.
Watch:
El Paso shooter suspected of posting ‘wildly anti-immigrant manifesto’ before massacre: NBC reporter
The white male arrested for the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas is suspected of posting a "racist and anti-immigrant" screed online prior to the massacre.
"What do we know about this manifesto?" MSNBC's Ali Velshi asked NBC News reporter Ben Collins.
"So law enforcement does believe that this his manifesto. They haven’t confirmed it, but they believe it is his," Collins replied.
"It was posted on 8chan -- which is an extremist website -- hours before the shooting," he reported. "It was deleted shortly after the shooting happened."
"It’s a wildly anti-immigrant manifesto," Collins said.
‘Enough is enough’: Pelosi blasts Republican senators for ‘continued inaction’ on gun control
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his GOP caucus for inaction on passing gun control legislation following a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
"Today’s horrific mass shooting in El Paso breaks the hearts of all Americans. Our prayers are with the friends and families of the victims and the entire El Paso community which has been devastated by this brutal act of terror and murder," Pelosi said in a statement. "We are grateful for the courage and heroism of our brave first responders who kept people safe and cared for those in need, and whose swift action brought the suspects into custody and prevented further harm."