Fed will act ‘as appropriate’ to sustain US expansion: Powell

Published

2 hours ago

on

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stressed Friday that the central bank will act to ensure the US economic expansion continues, even in the face of “significant risks” posed by slowing global growth.

But as Beijing stepped up retaliation in the US-China trade war, Powell warned that trade tensions are exacerbating the global slowdown and the Fed doesn’t have a “rulebook” for dealing with the uncertainties.

Powell at the same time played down concerns that further stimulus could spark a surge in inflation, saying, “Low inflation seems to be the problem of this era, not high inflation.”

President Donald Trump’s trade war with China has escalated for months, undercutting business confidence and curtailing investment, while causing wild swings on global stock markets.

The Fed cut the benchmark interest rate last month for the first time in more than a decade, partly due to the anticipated impact of trade uncertainties on the growth.

But in his hotly-anticipated speech, Powell made clear the central bank has limited tools to respond to a trade war.

“The three weeks since our July FOMC meeting have been eventful, beginning with the announcement of new tariffs on imports from China,” he said in a speech prepared for delivery to an annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“The global growth outlook has been deteriorating since the middle of last year. Trade policy uncertainty seems to be playing a role in the global slowdown and in weak manufacturing and capital spending in the United States,” Powell said.

The US economy “is now in a favorable place,” but given the “significant risks we have been monitoring,” the Fed “will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion,” he said.

He warned, however, that there is no “settled rulebook for international trade … no recent precedents to guide any policy response to the current situation.”

Several Fed officials at the conference repeated their opposition to further rate cuts to boost the economy, in part due to the potential to spark an upsurge in prices.

But Powell said, “Low inflation seems to be the problem of this era, not high inflation.”

And he said, “in the unlikely event that signs of too-high inflation return, we have proven tools to address such a situation.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

