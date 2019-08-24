Former Dem Senator hilariously nails perfect impression of ‘pouting’ Trump at G7 because nobody ‘likes him’ there

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s Real Time, former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D) made fun of Donald Trump before he arrived at the G7 summit in France,m saying he will pout his way through the weekend because the other world leaders loathe him.

With host Bill Maher asking how the Trump will conduct himself, Heitkamp immediately went into a very recognizable arms-crossed pout, which caused the audience to burst into laughter.

After the two posed as Trump and Geerman leader Angela Merkel from the last get together, Heitkamp had a few things to say about the president.

“Pouting, the president will pout,” she smirked. “Because people don’t like him. and he knows they don’t like him. And when people don’t like him, he pouts.”

“It’s embarrassing, it’s not just ridiculous,” she added. “And it’s dangerous, it’s dangerous with everything that is going on.”

Host Maher added, ” He shouldn’t even go, he doesn’t even want to be there.”

Watch below: