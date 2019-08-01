Quantcast
‘Fox made you bend the knee’: Tomi Lahren’s apology for sexist Kamala Harris smear gets torn to shreds

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren on Thursday issued a formal apology for a sexist smear that she leveled Wednesday night against Sen. Kamala Harris.

Lahren on Wednesday attacked Harris for allegedly “sleeping her way to the top” by having an affair with a married man — and even her own colleagues at Fox News found her attack to be horrifically sexist and inappropriate.

While Lahren had been defiant about her smear of Harris throughout Wednesday night, by Thursday morning she apologized and said she was wrong to bash Harris this way.

“I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship,” Lahren wrote. “It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those.”

Many of Lahren’s followers, however, were not buying her apology and slammed her for attacking Harris’ personal life while being utterly silent on the multiple infidelities committed by President Donald Trump.

Check out some of the reactions below.

