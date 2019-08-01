‘Fox made you bend the knee’: Tomi Lahren’s apology for sexist Kamala Harris smear gets torn to shreds

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren on Thursday issued a formal apology for a sexist smear that she leveled Wednesday night against Sen. Kamala Harris.

Lahren on Wednesday attacked Harris for allegedly “sleeping her way to the top” by having an affair with a married man — and even her own colleagues at Fox News found her attack to be horrifically sexist and inappropriate.

While Lahren had been defiant about her smear of Harris throughout Wednesday night, by Thursday morning she apologized and said she was wrong to bash Harris this way.

“I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship,” Lahren wrote. “It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those.”

I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship. It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Many of Lahren’s followers, however, were not buying her apology and slammed her for attacking Harris’ personal life while being utterly silent on the multiple infidelities committed by President Donald Trump.

Check out some of the reactions below.

It takes a big person to apologize when people in the same company start complaining to the media that you’re the worst and they don’t want to be associated with you, very likely threatening your employment status. Kudos for your principled stand. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) August 1, 2019

You're not sorry, you just want to stop taking heat over it. — Andrew (@AndrewSnarks) August 1, 2019

Fuck you. You’re only apologizing because even people at FOX called you out. You just don’t want to get fired twice in two years. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 1, 2019

You should also apologize for defaming Pete Buttigieg's military experience. — Jasmeet Singh (@JasmeetSingh101) August 1, 2019

Fox made you bend the knee… pic.twitter.com/EABQwInTzN — 💥MYSTIC💥RESISTANCE💕🏳️‍🌈💛🏳️‍🌈💙🏳️‍🌈💕 (@PuffDomino) August 1, 2019

Kindly look both ways before you go fuck yourself, Tammy. — Super Hot Fire (@SupaHawtFiyah) August 1, 2019

STFU, Nazi Barbie. You deserve all of the hell that’s coming your way. When even Fox News bigots and misogynists call you out, you know you’ve done messed up. 🖕 you! — RJ (@RJnABQ) August 1, 2019

🙄 “it was the wrong choice of words”. Cute. We know an *not an apology* when we see it. The whole thing – words and sentiment – were wrong. Dead wrong. — Jalon Fowler (@Jalon100) August 1, 2019

Ok. Now apologize for just being your own terrible self — Matt #Impeach (@mhill0425) August 1, 2019