Fox News guest shuts down panel bashing Ilhan Omar by pointing out Trump’s ‘profoundly’ anti-Semitic rhetoric
A Fox News panelist shut down his colleagues by explaining why President Donald Trump had displayed more anti-Semitic behavior than Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).
The president launched a new attack against another Muslim lawmaker, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), as part of his ongoing feud with four first-year Democratic congresswomen, and “Outnumbered” co-host Lisa Boothe compared them to neo-Nazis.
Sorry, I don’t buy Rep. Tlaib’s tears. I have watched her violence, craziness and, most importantly, WORDS, for far too long. Now tears? She hates Israel and all Jewish people. She is an anti-Semite. She and her 3 friends are the new face of the Democrat Party. Live with it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019
“I think you have the left right now trying to draw this false correlation and connection between Republicans and Neo-Nazis, a group that Republicans categorically reject,” Boothe said, “and here Democrats are standing by to members of Congress who support a movement, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which Nancy Pelosi has called bigoted and dangerous, and Jerry Nadler says it speaks to the elimination of Israel. I don’t think that’s a good look for Democrats right now to stand by these members.”
Former Hillary Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein disavowed the BDS movement, but he disagreed that Omar and Tlaib should be banned from Israel over their support for the Palestinian-led movement.
“There are Israeli Arabs in the Knesset, in their parliament, who say much wilder things and much more offensive things than anything these members of Congress have said,” Goodstein said.
Host Harris Faulkner asked how Democrats could distance themselves from the two Muslim lawmakers, who she accused of being anti-Semitic for criticizing Israeli policy.
“Because I haven’t heard your party stand up and do that,” Faulkner said. “Even the condemnation of anti-Semitic comments on the floor of the House didn’t name the woman who said it.”
Goodstein had heard enough.
“Let’s separate anti-Israel from anti-Semitic,” Goodstein said. “Donald Trump said profoundly anti-Semitic things when he spoke to Jews in 2015 and he said, ‘You’re not going to support me because you don’t want my money.’ That’s pretty offensive.”
“When he said about the chanters in Charlottesville, ‘Jews shall not replace us,’ and he said there are good people on both sides, that was offensive,” Goodstein added.
