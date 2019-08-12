Fox News legal analyst: Something ‘was introduced’ into Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell ‘to facilitate his death’
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano on Monday said that something might have been “introduced” into Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell that provided him with the means to commit suicide.
Napolitano said that Epstein’s suicide was an “enormous embarrassment” for Attorney General Bill Barr and the Department of Justice.
“The Bureau of Prisons works for the Justice Department,” he explained. “So ultimately these people who run the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which is a 750 bed facility in lower Manhattan, where people are kept while they are waiting to be on trial… the people who run that ultimately report to the Attorney General, which is why you saw him so angry. There really doesn’t seem to be a rational explanation for how [Epstein] slipped through the cracks.”
Fox News host Bill Hemmer noted that a former inmate of the prison had claimed in an anonymous New York Post article that committing suicide in the cell would have been impossible.
“The piece you talked in the Post said no belt, no shoe laces, no hooks, sheets tissue-paper thin so they couldn’t possibly hold the weight of a human body if you attempted to make a noose out of the sheets,” Napolitano explained.
“My interpretation was that the sheets themselves were made of paper,” Hemmer said.
“Either way, the point of this person, a former mafia person — supposedly, the Post did not identify him — who was in that very facility said no way could these sheets hold the weight of a human. What’s that mean? That means something else was introduced into his cell to facilitate his death,” Napolitano claimed.
Watch video below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Christian mag schools Texas GOPer for drawing a ‘disturbing’ and ‘logically indefensible’ link between lack of prayer and shootings
In the wake of the racially-motivated mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick appeared on Fox & Friends where he suggested that gun violence was the result of a lack of devotion to God.
“As long as we continue to only praise God and look at God on a Sunday morning and kick him out of the town square at our schools the other six days of the week, what do we expect?” Patrick said.
“What do we expect? There’s no excuse for this. We condemn it totally, but as a nation, we have to look at this and leave all of the politics out of it," he added.
It saved America’s Bald Eagle. Now Trump will strangle endangered species act so big oil can make more money
“It’s a gift to industry, and it’s illegal,” one environmental group says.
Nearly since the dawn of the republic, America’s Bald Eagle has been featured on many official logos of the U.S. government, including 1792’s Great Seal of the United States. It also appears on the Seal of the President of the United States. The Endangered Species Act of 1973 saved the Bald Eagle from extinction. It’s also saved the Grizzly Bear, the peregrine falcon, the manatee, the humpback whale, and other animals from extinction. It has a 99% success rate.
Top NBC reporter brazenly denies Trump prefers white immigrants: ‘I’m not sure where you’re getting that’
NBC White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell on Monday said that she knows of no evidence showing that President Donald Trump prefers white immigrants.
While explaining the Trump administration's new harsh rules for immigrants, MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin recalled that Trump had expressed a preference for immigrants from Nordic countries like Norway.
"We know the president has had a preference with immigrants from Nordic countries," Mohyeldin noted. "Walk us through the impact on the immigrants. Why now?"