Fox News reporter publicly slams Tucker Carlson’s claim that white supremacy is a ‘hoax’
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is experiencing a new round of advertisers ditching his show in the wake of comments he made where he claimed the growing tide of white supremacy in America is a “hoax.” Now, one of his fellow Fox employees is rebuking his remarks.
“The whole thing is a lie,” Carlson said this Tuesday on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “It’s actually not a real problem in America … This is a hoax, just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country.”
Carlson’s comments came just three days after a gunman killed 22 people in a El Paso, Texas shopping mall. The gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, reportedly published a racist manifesto online in the hours leading up to the attack.
Aside from blowback from advertisers and critics across social media, Carlson’s comments are receiving pushback from within his own network. In a tweet posted this Friday, a reporter for Fox News took a moment to point out that white supremacy is indeed “real.”
White supremacy is real, as evidenced by fact. Claims that it is a "hoax" do not represent my views.
— Cristina Corbin (@CristinaCorbin) August 9, 2019
“White supremacy is real, as evidenced by fact,” Fox reporter Cristina Corbin tweeted. “Claims that it is a ‘hoax’ do not represent my views.”
As The Daily Beast points out, this isn’t the first time a lower-level Fox employee has called out a major figure at the network. This March, several Fox employees slammed host Jeanine Pirro for suggesting that progressive Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar isn’t loyal to the Constitution because she wears a hijab. The fallout resulted in Pirro being suspended from the network for two weeks.
While Fox News hasn’t yet publicly commented on Carlson’s Tuesday comments, he announced this Wednesday that he’ll be on vacation until August 19. It’s yet not known if his absence is related to the fallout over his words.
Featured image via Gage Skidmore/Flickr
