Quantcast
Connect with us

G7 diplomats cringing at weekend with Trump: ‘You just try to get through the summit without any damage’

Published

1 min ago

on

Diplomats headed to France for the G7 are approaching it with a great deal of trepidation at the idea of spending a weekend with President Donald Trump who is escaping the U.S. at a time when a global recession appears to be on the horizon.

Put more bluntly the Washington Post reports, “Like an annual holiday gathering where the main goal is to get through the day without a family explosion, one of France’s main objectives as host of this weekend’s Group of Seven summit is to minimize the chances that President Trump will blow it up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of concern is Trump’s penchant for telling other countries how to manage their affairs and their economies as he tries to hog the limelight — particularly when he is facing an uncertain political future.

“Already, Trump has shaken up the schedule, calling at the last minute for a special meeting Sunday morning to discuss the global economy. Senior administration officials said he will contrast U.S. growth with Europe’s economic doldrums and press his pro-jobs and ‘fair’ trade messages,” the report states. “It is unclear how receptive the others will be to whatever thoughts Trump might offer as to how they should shift their own economic approaches. Many world leaders blame Trump’s trade war with China and his threats against Europe and Japan for a major contraction in investment and spending, and are frustrated with what they see as attempts to use weaknesses elsewhere to demand changes he thinks will benefit U.S. companies.”

One G-7 diplomat, referring to Trump’s Greenland overtures that led to him criticizing Denmark’s prime minister for refusing to consider the idea of selling the nation, admitted, “When countries like Denmark are in the firing line, you just try to get through the summit without any damage.”

Added another who asked that his name not be used, “Every one of these, you just hope that it ends without any problem. It just gets harder and harder.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another concern is the desire of officials wanting to talk about global climate change with the president who has bucked world leaders on the topic.

“John Kirton, director of the G7 Research Group at the University of Toronto, said he was ‘somewhat optimistic’ that Macron could navigate dealing with an unpredictable U.S. president and perhaps even find a way to accommodate Trump on climate change,” the report states. with Kirton stating, “Most people are serious enough to know that if you want to waste all your time and energy lecturing the president, ‘Donald, say you were wrong’ . . . then we all fry and die.”

Another diplomat was much more resigned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have to plan going into the summit that he is going to try to divide and conquer,” he conceded.

You can read more here.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ohio town faces ‘devastating’ factory closure as Trump’s promises to bring back manufacturing jobs fall through

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 23, 2019

By

The closure of a General Motors factory in Lordstown, Ohio is dealing a massive blow to a town that has been hit hard by globalization.

The Guardian reports that residents of Lordstown are reeling in the wake of the plant's closure, which further eroded the number of well paying jobs in the area.

“I think it’s devastating,” said Mark Sweetwood, the managing editor of the local Vindicator newspaper.

Local resident Patricia Galgozy tells the Guardian that she has watched the economic situation in the area deteriorate for decades now.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump impotently yells at the Federal Reserve after China hits back with new tariffs

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to China's newly announced retaliatory tariffs by sending out yet another tweet encouraging the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates.

"Now the Fed can show their stuff!" the president wrote, shortly after China announced it was placing tariffs on an additional $75 billion worth of American goods and would once again start enforcing duties on American automobiles.

Trump has regularly placed pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in order to stave off an economic recession in 2020. Despite this pressure, America's central bank has so far shown reluctance to initiate broad, sustained rate cuts.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump aide Cuccinelli snaps after CNN’s Camerota shows him pictures of caged kids: ‘I’m not going to take that’

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 23, 2019

By

A CNN interview with acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli took a contentious turn on Friday morning after host Alisyn Camerota showed him pictures of immigrant children being held in cages and asked him why he would want to hold them even longer based upon a recent policy change he instituted.

As the CNN host pressed the Trump administration official on plans to hold children indefinitely, she put pictures of the kids in cages up on the screen which angered Cuccinelli.

"On one level it protects children, but it also exposes children to the overcrowding. Here's some of the roll we've been playing for months," she began, only to have the White House official cut her off.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image