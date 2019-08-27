G7 leaders showcase the best of their countries — Trump wants to show off his ‘second-rate golf course’: CNN guest

According to a former White House official, it is bad enough that Donald Trump wants to personally profit off the G7 conference he will be hosting in 2020, but it is made worse but what he will subject foreign leaders to when they arrive.

Speaking with CNN “New Day” hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, former President Bill Clinton aide Joe Lockhart expressed disgust at Trump’s plan to host the conference at his Doral country club in Florida.

Host Berman kicked off the discussion by noting that stalwart Trump defender, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), is also appalled by the president’s plan.

“I talked to Rick santorum last night who is dead set against the president hosting the G7 next year at his country club in Florida,” Berman relayed. “Santorum said ‘hell no’ that that’s not a good idea. He thinks it’s a terrible idea. Do you think this is the last we’ll hear of this?”

“I believe he’ll keep pushing it, and it will be held there because that’s what he wants,” Lockhart replied. “In decisions where he gets to decide, he does what he wants and he doesn’t really care about the backlash.”

“It’s a terrible look to the rest of the world,” he added. “You know, there are — most presidents want to showcase what’s best of America or what’s the best of France. Trump wants to take the rest of the world to a second-rate golf resort in Florida, which tells you a lot about Trump. So I think he’ll keep doing it.”

Lockhart also took time to trash the president over his China trade war, saying, “One other thing on China and strategy, I have to just tell you, having been in the White House, it’s not a strategy.”

“You had his press secretary saying one thing. you had his chief economic adviser saying another thing,” he suggested. “It’s whatever feels right to Trump in that moment, which is very much like a 3- or a 4-year-old.”

Watch below: