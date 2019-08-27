G7 leaders showcase the best of their countries — Trump wants to show off his ‘second-rate golf course’: CNN guest

According to a former White House official, it is bad enough that Donald Trump wants to personally profit off the G7 conference he will be hosting in 2020, but it is made worse but what he will subject foreign leaders to when they arrive.
Speaking with CNN “New Day” hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, former President Bill Clinton aide Joe Lockhart expressed disgust at Trump’s plan to host the conference at his Doral country club in Florida.
Host Berman kicked off the discussion by noting that stalwart Trump defender, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), is also appalled by the president’s plan.
“I talked to Rick santorum last night who is dead set against the president hosting the G7 next year at his country club in Florida,” Berman relayed. “Santorum said ‘hell no’ that that’s not a good idea. He thinks it’s a terrible idea. Do you think this is the last we’ll hear of this?”
“I believe he’ll keep pushing it, and it will be held there because that’s what he wants,” Lockhart replied. “In decisions where he gets to decide, he does what he wants and he doesn’t really care about the backlash.”
“It’s a terrible look to the rest of the world,” he added. “You know, there are — most presidents want to showcase what’s best of America or what’s the best of France. Trump wants to take the rest of the world to a second-rate golf resort in Florida, which tells you a lot about Trump. So I think he’ll keep doing it.”
Lockhart also took time to trash the president over his China trade war, saying, “One other thing on China and strategy, I have to just tell you, having been in the White House, it’s not a strategy.”
“You had his press secretary saying one thing. you had his chief economic adviser saying another thing,” he suggested. “It’s whatever feels right to Trump in that moment, which is very much like a 3- or a 4-year-old.”
Watch below:
President Donald Trump's agriculture secretary flopped hard when he tried to warm up an audience of angry farmers in Minnesota.
Sonny Perdue met earlier this month with farmers at the annual Farmfest in Redwood Falls, where he tried to cut the tension with a joke toward the end of a contentious town hall meeting, reported the New York Times.
“What do you call two farmers in a basement?” Perdue said. “A whine cellar.”
According to a CNN "New Day" panel, Donald Trump's lie that his wife is friends with North Korea's Kim Jong-un is a product of his imagination that he believes is real.
Hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota sat down with CNN contributor David Gregory and former White House official Joe Lockhart to try and puzzle out why the president made the claim -- which was quickly walked back by White Houses spokesperson Stephanie Grisham.
According to Gregory, "This is why the role of press secretary is such a diminished job -- the job of having to correct the mistakes, [Trump] off on his own tangent because the president feels as if Melania has gotten to know him because he's gotten to know him."
A Catholic religious order recently paid two black victims a fraction of what white victims have been paid in sex abuse settlement.
The Franciscan Friars settled sex abuse claims in recent months by secretly paying two black Mississippi men $15,000 each for their silence, while most sex abuse victims have been paid an average of $250,000, reported the Associated Press.
The Rev. James Gannon, who leads a group of Wisconsin-based Franciscan Friars, settled an abuse claim made by 36-year-old La Jarvis Love against another friar for $15,000, after meeting with the man and his family at an IHOP restaurant.