George Conway appalled by Trump's tone-deaf hospital visit campaign video: 'Would even Kim Jong-un do this?'

Published

58 mins ago

on

George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, found himself completely flabbergasted by President Donald Trump’s decision to release a campaign-style video of himself visiting mass shooting victims this week.

“Would even Kim Jong-un do this?” he asked on Twitter in response to the video.

Conway’s tweet came in response to a tweet from Economist China affairs editor Gady Epstein, who said that the video bore the distinct marks of Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

But Epstein said there was a big difference: Not even China would release such a video glorifying the president when he was visiting victims of a mass shooting.

“Not even Xi Jinping would, on visiting the area of a mass-killing tragedy, release only images of himself being showered with adulation, set to soaring music,” he explained.

