George Conway appalled by Trump’s tone-deaf hospital visit campaign video: ‘Would even Kim Jong-un do this?’

George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, found himself completely flabbergasted by President Donald Trump’s decision to release a campaign-style video of himself visiting mass shooting victims this week.

“Would even Kim Jong-un do this?” he asked on Twitter in response to the video.

Would even Kim Jong Un do this? @Robert_E_Kelly https://t.co/qONq1GJJFk — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 9, 2019

Conway’s tweet came in response to a tweet from Economist China affairs editor Gady Epstein, who said that the video bore the distinct marks of Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

But Epstein said there was a big difference: Not even China would release such a video glorifying the president when he was visiting victims of a mass shooting.

“Not even Xi Jinping would, on visiting the area of a mass-killing tragedy, release only images of himself being showered with adulation, set to soaring music,” he explained.

I’d compare this to Chinese propaganda, which can be very tone-deaf. But not even Xi Jinping would, on visiting the area of a mass-killing tragedy, release only images of himself being showered with adulation, set to soaring music https://t.co/1o3gUU1TaN — Gady Epstein (@gadyepstein) August 8, 2019