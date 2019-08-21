George Conway tells White House staff after Trump’s bonkers presser: ‘Get him in the chopper up to Walter Reed’
George Conway, husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, is making his outspoken criticisms of President Trump known again, this time telling White House staffers that they should have their boss mentally committed.
Responding to Trump’s recent exchange with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House where he referred to himself as the “chosen one” and doubled down on his recent assertion that Jews who vote against him are “disloyal,” Conway fired off a tweet directed at White House staff, telling them that their boss is in dire need of medical attention.
“Seriously, its time to call these guys,” Conway tweeted with a link to a page from Walter Reed’s website citing the “Benefits of Behavioral Health Care.”
“Time to get him in the chopper up to Bethesda,” he added.
To @WhiteHouse Staff:
Seriously, its time to call these guys. Time to get him in the chopper up to Bethesda:https://t.co/zyvfkkrj2S
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 21, 2019
Ad Mediaite points out, Conway has called for Trump to be whisked off to Walter Reed before. In June, Conway reacted to a rambling interview Trump gave to Fox Business and implored White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to have the President committed.
“Mick, you need to take him to Walter Reed right away,” Conway tweeted on June 26.
Questions about Trump’s mental fitness are not just hyperbole. Late last month, a group of psychiatrists wanted Congress to ask former Special Counsel Robert Mueller if he would ever consider requesting an evaluation of Trump’s mental stability.
“What was really alarming to us is the president did not meet any of the criteria for mental capacity and the level of incapacity was beyond our expectation,” Yale University professor and mental health expert Bandy Lee told The Washington Post.
Breaking Banner
At least eight prison officials knew Epstein wasn’t supposed to be left alone — but they did it anyway: report
On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that at least eight staffers at the Bureau of Prisons were aware that arrested hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein could be a risk to himself if left unsupervised — raising further questions about why exactly guards left him to his own devices on the night that he allegedly hanged himself.
Investigators reportedly believe that at least some of these officials were aware that he had been left alone. It is unclear why nobody intervened, and the Justice Department is continuing with its investigation. Attorney General William Barr recently ordered the removal of the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons.
Russian disqualified from Tango competition for punching his partner
A Russian participant in the World Tango Championships in Buenos Aires has been disqualified for violence towards his partner, the organizers said Wednesday.
The incident happened after the duo, a husband and wife, took part in the semi-final of the competition on Tuesday in the Argentine capital.
Organizers condemned the assault plus "assisted the victim and made the decision to disqualify the dancer," said a source with the Championships who declined to be named.
Officials did not name the couple in order "to preserve the identity of the victim who declined to file a complaint."
CNN
‘His mommy should have told him she loved him a little bit more’: CNN analyst eviscerates Trump over ‘chosen one’ comments’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," analyst Gloria Borger laid into President Donald Trump for his bizarre press conference anointing himself "the chosen one."
"'I am the chosen one,' and that comes after the president re-tweeted a conspiracy theorist radio host who said that he is like the second coming," said host Brianna Keilar. "So what do you make of all of this?"
"I think maybe his mommy should have told him she loved him a little bit more," said Borger. "I don't know. It is hard — it is hard to know what to make of this. Some people will say, as Trump says, 'Oh, I was only joking when I said all of that stuff.' But the truth of the matter is that he does this all of the time, and talks about how wonderful he is, and if you recall during his speech at the convention when he talked about the problems the country was facing he was saying 'I alone can fix it.'"