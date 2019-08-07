‘Good afternoon, Mr. President‘: Watch Shep Smith’s hilarious real-time reaction after Trump rage-tweets at him

President Donald Trump responded to Fox News’ Shep Smith’s opener on Twitter as he was flying to El Paso, Texas, to console the families and survivors of a white supremacist’s attack. So, Smith responded in real-time.

“Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews . Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN!” Trump tweeted.

“Good afternoon, Mr. President,” Smith remarked after a commercial break. “Nice to have you with us.”

Smith then moved forward with his show. “Ever hear of teenagers using emojis to send coded messages that they don’t want their parents to understand?” he said. “Violent street gangs are using the same tricks to fool the cops. The New York Post reports gang members are using seemingly harmless symbols to recruit and in order for people to carry out crimes.”

At the end of the segment, Smith again joked about Trump.

“We’re being watched, as you know,” he said. “Some of them are not too happy — which is too bad.”

