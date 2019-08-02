Quantcast
Google warns users that ‘attackers might be trying to steal your information from Wikileaks’

Published

1 min ago

on

Google and Apple are warning users of their popular browsers against visiting the website Wikileaks.

Intelligence expert Marcy Wheeler on Friday noted that Wikileaks is no longer using a secured website.

“Attackers might be trying to steal your information from wikileaks.org (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards),” is the message people saw when attempting to access the site from a Google Chrome internet browser.

Warning Google Chrome users receive when attempting to visit Wikileaks

Users of Apple’s Safari browser were also stopped from visiting the site.

Warning Apple Safari users receive when attempting to visit Wikileaks


