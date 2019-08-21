Quantcast
GOP donors are ‘rattled’ by bad economic signs and are searching for a Trump primary challenger: Former GOP senator

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) told the Washington Post on Wednesday that he’s received calls from several nervous Republican donors who fear a slowing or shrinking economy will doom the GOP in 2020 — and they’re looking to find a primary challenger for President Donald Trump.

Although Flake declined to name the donors, he did say that they believe the GOP stands no chance of winning in 2020 if the economy sputters, especially since Trump’s divisive leadership style has permanently alienated so many Americans.

“They are wondering, if the economy isn’t stellar next year, how is the party going to win?” Flake said. “By the president offending more people?”

Some donors even asked Flake if he would personally considered running a primary challenge against the president, but he said he does not want to run right now and admitted that the odds of such a challenge succeeding are slim to none.

“I haven’t changed my mind and this is still the president’s party,” he said. “That’s the case right now.”

Flake’s revelation about nervous GOP donors comes as former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has been searching to fund a primary challenger for the president and as multiple polls show Trump getting handily beaten in 2020 by Democratic candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

