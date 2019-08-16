Quantcast
GOP Senator from Texas walloped online for being an ‘idiot’ — and it wasn’t Ted Cruz this time

10 mins ago

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) received good news on Thursday when former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said he would not be running challenging the Lone Star State’s senior senator.

O’Rourke told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell he “will not in any scenario run for the United States Senate.”

The former El Paso congressman was widely considered to be Democrats’ strongest candidate to challenge Cornyn in 2020.

No longer worried about O’Rourke, Cornyn took to Twitter on Friday to deny the reality of global climate change.

It started when Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) noted that “July 2019 is was the hottest month ever, of any month, on record.”

Cornyn added his commentary, that “it’s summer.”

Cornyn seemed unaware that it is only summer in the northern hemisphere right now and winter in the southern hemisphere. And he seemed unfamiliar with the word “ever.”

In response, the internet hilariously mocked the Texan, who was criticized for taking $1,101,456 from the oil and gas industry before demanding Trump withdraw from the Paris Accords.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

