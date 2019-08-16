GOP Senator from Texas walloped online for being an ‘idiot’ — and it wasn’t Ted Cruz this time

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) received good news on Thursday when former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said he would not be running challenging the Lone Star State’s senior senator.

O’Rourke told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell he “will not in any scenario run for the United States Senate.”

The former El Paso congressman was widely considered to be Democrats’ strongest candidate to challenge Cornyn in 2020.

No longer worried about O’Rourke, Cornyn took to Twitter on Friday to deny the reality of global climate change.

It started when Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) noted that “July 2019 is was the hottest month ever, of any month, on record.”

Cornyn added his commentary, that “it’s summer.”

Cornyn seemed unaware that it is only summer in the northern hemisphere right now and winter in the southern hemisphere. And he seemed unfamiliar with the word “ever.”

In response, the internet hilariously mocked the Texan, who was criticized for taking $1,101,456 from the oil and gas industry before demanding Trump withdraw from the Paris Accords.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

you're an idiot, John. When this July is hotter than last July, which was hotter than the July before that, it's not because summer. — RL Miller (@RL_Miller) August 16, 2019

Also, it was the hottest July ON RECORD. And since July is ALWAYS SUMMER (at least in half the world), your point is utterly irrelevant. It's, indeed, even more stupid than saying global warming isn't happening because it snows in Montana in January. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 16, 2019

It's brainworms, John — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 16, 2019

Do you know what the word “ever” means? — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) August 16, 2019

Cornyn earning that oil industry money again. — LRC101 (@eptresist) August 16, 2019

Cool thing you've got going here where you can knowingly lie about this but just pass it off as you being dumber than shit. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) August 16, 2019

That is just the type of flippant remark that reveals the depth of you ignorance, #ComradeCornyn. Texas deserves far better than someone who simply marches meekly behind #MoscowMitch. pic.twitter.com/SsEXw0KHAU — James Peck (@JMPeck69) August 16, 2019

It was a short tweet Cornyn, how did you not understand it? — Vet Mom (@US_AF_VET) August 16, 2019

Bragging about how absolutely clueless you are isn’t a good look. — Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ (@olwyngdh) August 16, 2019

That was really stupid — Shar E. 🌊🌼🌊🌷🌊🌸🌊🌈🌺💙 (@shurtis123) August 16, 2019

You take millions from the fossil fuel industry. Life as a senator was worth life on Earth, John? — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) August 16, 2019

Are you really that stupid or is this just more money-driven political vandalism, because it certainly is not sensible or science.

Not just a hot month, the hottest month on record, and heat records being broken all over the world. 🙄 — Nicholas Miller (@nicholasrmiller) August 16, 2019

Sir, this is a serious issue. Your tweet demonstrates a lack of serious thought or concern for your constituents and the trust put in you by them. — Ash Nashed (@ashnashed) August 16, 2019

Summer, fall, winter, spring… Three-pension John is always on vacation. — 🇺🇸WRAPPED IN THE FLAG🇺🇸 (@FearThisAndThat) August 16, 2019

You call yourself a leader and you can't tell the difference between climate and weather. Are you that ignorant. Actually I think you're not. It's worse. You are willing to sacrifice the planet due to your devotion to corporations and Trump. You're a disgrace. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 16, 2019

Just like a true dinosaur…doesn’t have the brains to see it coming till it is too late 🦕 — Paige Carita (@carita_paige) August 16, 2019

I’m not really smart, but I think July last year, ten years ago, and a hundred years ago was still summer you dumbfuck. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 16, 2019

Key word: ever, you idiot. — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) August 16, 2019

It’s the hottest month EVER recorded. Why do republicans insist on treating stupidity as a virtue? I suppose the disdain for facts appeals to a certain element of their base, but imagine having to live your life this way, pandering to idiocy. https://t.co/sEOK1ww2zh — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) August 16, 2019

I'd have to check but I believe every other year in recorded history has also included this "summer" you're referring to https://t.co/yqPp7LmcHc — Lindsey Barrett (@LAM_Barrett) August 16, 2019

They are proud of their stupidity. https://t.co/tPAmZdzIlI — David Roberts (@drvox) August 16, 2019

Cornyn offers a helpful reminder that the United States Republican Party is the only major political group on the planet that denies climate change and thinks mass gun violence is unavailable. https://t.co/8Q9Wsx2ZDZ — Jared Rizzi (@JaredRizzi) August 16, 2019

Amazing what $3.65M in fossil fuel money will make someone believehttps://t.co/P32hajdH6C https://t.co/SAP4sLgBRe pic.twitter.com/0GSR07mRVb — Chris D'Angelo (@c_m_dangelo) August 16, 2019